

Grand Theft Auto VI brought in an estimated $3.79 billion in worldwide sales through the end of its Thursday, November 19 launch day.

The game earned a 99 rating on Metacritic. “This should benefit Take-Two for years to come,” a Wedbush analyst said.

“Grand Theft Auto VI” surged past every prior entertainment debut, generating an estimated $3.79 billion in global first day sales.

Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO), announced the milestone on Friday, noting that pre-release demand hit an all-time high of 32.5 million units across platforms.

TTWO stock ended about 0.7% higher on Friday.

Pricing, Platforms And Franchise Context

The release comes 13 years after the last wholly new installment in the“Grand Theft Auto” franchise, following more than eight years of development by Rockstar Games, which now employs over 4,700 people.

The game is priced at $80 for the standard version and $100 for a bundle offering extra in-game gear, weapons, outfits and a bonus vehicle. An online mode and a PC release are slated to arrive at a later date.

By comparison,“Grand Theft Auto V” took in $800 million during its opening 24 hours and reached $1 billion over three days upon launching in 2013.

Market Reaction

Wall Street responded positively to the debut as Take-Two shares shook off early losses to end marginally higher at the end of the week.“This is a new platform for Rockstar to build more games and build on top, with really high fidelity,” Wedbush Securities analyst Alicia Reese said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Friday before the sales were announced.“This should benefit Take-Two for years to come.”

The launch also rippled through pop culture and daily routines. Take-Two staged a Miami marketing takeover-drawing both celebration and pushback from some locals-while the NBA's Miami Heat hosted a game in an arena decked out with“Grand Theft Auto” themes. Plans include a Saturday concert in Miami, alongside marathon livestreams on Twitch and YouTube, as many fans took Thursday off work ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday stretch.

TTWO Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish' with 'extremely high' retail investor chatter around the stock.

A user estimated the game would sell 65 million copies by end year.

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TTWO stock has lost about 18% year-to-date.

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