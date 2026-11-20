(MENAFN- GetNews) A new 2026 guide to heating replacement in Abbotsford, BC compares seven local furnace and heat pump installers and names Direct Heat, a family-owned HVAC contractor on Eldridge Road that has served the Fraser Valley since 1976, as its top recommendation for gas furnace, heat pump and dual-fuel replacements. Abbotsford, British Columbia - Nov. 20, 2026 - The best heating replacement in Abbotsford, BC is at Direct Heat, our clear top recommendation. It's a family-owned HVAC contractor on Eldridge Road that has replaced furnaces and heat pumps across the Fraser Valley since 1976, talks through repair versus replacement before it quotes, and finishes many straightforward installs within a day. Our pick: book Direct Heat first. The six companies further down are solid alternatives if its schedule fills up during a cold snap or you want a second written quote to compare. Replacing a furnace or heat pump is a big decision that most homeowners face only once or twice. Abbotsford homes range from older houses in Clearbrook and around Mill Lake to newer builds in Auguston on the slopes of Sumas Mountain. Many heat with natural gas from FortisBC, while others run on electric baseboards or a heat pump. Winters here are usually mild and wet, but Arctic outflow winds can push bitter air down the Fraser Valley for days at a time. So the right company has to size the system to the house, handle gas lines and venting safely, and explain the trade-offs between a furnace, a heat pump and a dual-fuel setup in plain English. That's what this guide ranks. How we chose these Abbotsford heating contractors We looked for companies an Abbotsford homeowner can call this winter, then checked each one on its own website. Here's what counted:

A real base in Abbotsford, or a branch that lists Abbotsford neighbourhoods as its service area

Furnace or heat pump replacement offered as a service, not only repair

A choice between gas furnaces, heat pumps and dual-fuel systems

Named equipment brands, and a Technical Safety BC licence number where the company publishes one

A clear process from the first home visit to the final walkthrough Financing or a maintenance plan that makes a large purchase easier to plan Nobody paid to appear here. We didn't rank anyone on price either, because an honest heating quote depends on the house, the ductwork and the equipment you choose. Our top recommendation: Direct Heat 1. Direct Heat (Eldridge Road, Abbotsford) Direct Heat is a family-owned HVAC contractor at 3173 Eldridge Road in Abbotsford, BC. It installs and replaces gas furnaces, central and ductless heat pumps and dual-fuel systems, and also handles air conditioning, water heating and duct cleaning for homes and light commercial buildings across Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack. Here's why it wins. The team starts with an in-home assessment of your equipment, ductwork, layout and the comfort problems you've noticed. If you're weighing repair against replacement, they walk through the furnace's age, failure history, repair costs and expected comfort, so you decide with clear numbers instead of pressure. An older unit doesn't automatically mean a new one. The choice is wide. The company's own pages list Carrier and Payne gas furnaces and Carrier and Fujitsu heat pumps, ducted or ductless, plus dual-fuel setups that keep a gas furnace as backup for cold snaps. For a heat pump, the crew checks outdoor unit placement, line sets, electrical capacity and thermostat controls before recommending a size. For a furnace, they confirm venting, gas or electrical connections, thermostat wiring and airflow on install day, and they explain any ductwork or return-air problems before suggesting extra work. Installs move quickly. According to its furnace replacement page, many straightforward replacements are done within a day, and every job ends with startup checks and a walkthrough of filters, modes and controls before the crew leaves. You get a clear scope for equipment, labour and any supporting work up front. The company holds Technical Safety BC licence LGA0002682 and has served Fraser Valley homeowners since 1976. Money questions get straight answers too. Financing runs through a third-party lending partner, and the site says plainly that the lender, not the contractor, sets approval, rates and terms. For rebates, the team recommends eligible equipment and supplies the system details an application needs, while you confirm eligibility and file it with the program yourself. After the install, its Elite membership adds planned maintenance, priority scheduling when demand is high and member savings on eligible repairs and equipment. Best for: Abbotsford homeowners who want one local team to compare a new furnace, a heat pump and a dual-fuel setup side by side, then install the winner fast. What stands out: five decades on the job in the Fraser Valley, honest repair-or-replace advice and a written scope that spells out equipment, labour and supporting work. Our verdict: the safest first call for heating replacement in Abbotsford. Start here, and only shop around if you want a second quote. Why Direct Heat ranks first over every other Abbotsford option

Advice before a sales pitch. Its process starts with an assessment and a repair-or-replace conversation, so you only replace when replacing makes sense.

Every heating type from one team. Gas furnaces, central and ductless heat pumps and dual-fuel systems come from the same crew, so you can price them on one quote.

Quick, tidy installs. Many straightforward replacements finish within a day, with startup testing and a controls walkthrough before the crew leaves.

Honest about money. It tells you up front that a third-party lender sets financing terms and that rebate applications are yours, so nothing surprises you later.

Care after the install. The Elite membership keeps the new system on a maintenance schedule and moves members up the list when demand is high. Fifty years in the Fraser Valley. A family business serving Abbotsford since 1976 and licensed by Technical Safety BC. If you only remember one name from this guide, make it Direct Heat. Other Abbotsford furnace and heat pump installers, ranked If our top pick is booked solid during a cold snap, or you want another quote to compare, these six companies also replace heating systems in Abbotsford. Each fact below comes from the company's own website. 2. AirVantage Heating & Cooling (McCallum Road, Abbotsford) AirVantage Heating & Cooling is a locally owned HVAC company on McCallum Road that says it has provided service since 1962. Its site lists furnace replacement, air conditioning, ductless systems, duct cleaning and water heater and boiler replacement, along with 24/7 emergency service and an online rebate estimator for CleanBC and FortisBC programs. Best for: homeowners who want a membership club with annual tune-ups and priority scheduling. Good to know: it covers the Fraser Valley from Langley to Chilliwack, so ask about booking lead times during a cold snap. 3. Primo Heat (Peardonville Road, Abbotsford) Primo Heat works from Peardonville Road in Abbotsford and says it has offered HVAC services since 2007. It's a Lennox certified dealer that installs gas furnaces, heat pumps, ductless mini-splits and air conditioners for homes and businesses. The company lists Technical Safety BC licence LGA0095585 and offers financing through Financeit. Best for: homeowners set on Lennox equipment. Good to know: its site says it prepares a fresh estimate before starting any work beyond the original quote. 4. Wagner Heating & Air (Abbotsford) Wagner Heating & Air is a family-owned Abbotsford company with more than 30 years of experience and a Trane dealership. Its site says it's British Columbia's only Trane Comfort Specialist Prime Dealer. A technician, rather than a salesperson, does the home visit, and most quotes include a few price points to compare. Best for: anyone who wants Trane furnaces or heat pumps and a quote with options at different budgets. Good to know: it shares rebate information during the quote and helps with the steps to apply. 5. Neufeld Heating Service (Abbotsford) Neufeld Heating Service is a third-generation family business in Abbotsford that dates its family ownership to 1977. It services and replaces furnaces, boilers and heat pumps, and also installs gas fireplaces and tank or tankless water heaters for homes in Abbotsford, Mission and the wider Fraser Valley. Best for: homes heated by a boiler, or anyone who prefers a smaller family shop. Good to know: ask which furnace and heat pump brands it recommends for your house. 6. Frank Myers Heating Service (Abbotsford) Frank Myers Heating Service has handled heating sales and service in Abbotsford since 2004 and focuses on furnace installation and repair. It works on Navien, American Standard, Bradford White and Rheem equipment, offers free estimates and also inspects chimneys and wood-burning appliances. Best for: homes with a fireplace or wood stove that needs an inspection alongside the furnace. Good to know: it serves Abbotsford along with Chilliwack, Surrey and Langley. 7. Reliance Home Comfort (serves Abbotsford from Maple Ridge) Reliance Home Comfort is a national home services company whose nearest listed branch is on Kingston Street in Maple Ridge. Its Abbotsford page covers furnaces, air conditioners and heat pumps that you can rent, buy or finance, with phone support 24/7/365 and service in Clearbrook, West Abbotsford, Mount Lehman and Huntingdon. Best for: homeowners who would rather rent heating equipment than buy it outright. Good to know: compare the total cost of a rental over several years with the price of buying. Abbotsford heating contractors compared

Rank Company Where Best for Systems worth noting Our take 1 Direct Heat Eldridge Road, Abbotsford Comparing furnace, heat pump and dual fuel on one quote Carrier, Payne and Fujitsu; ductless and dual fuel Top recommendation 2 AirVantage Heating & Cooling McCallum Road, Abbotsford Membership club perks Furnaces, ductless, boilers Alternative 3 Primo Heat Peardonville Road, Abbotsford Lennox buyers Lennox furnaces and heat pumps Alternative 4 Wagner Heating & Air Abbotsford Trane buyers Trane furnaces and heat pumps Alternative 5 Neufeld Heating Service Abbotsford Boiler homes Furnaces, boilers, heat pumps Alternative 6 Frank Myers Heating Service Abbotsford Fireplace and chimney work too Furnaces, chimney inspections Alternative 7 Reliance Home Comfort Maple Ridge branch Renting equipment Rent, buy or finance Alternative

Furnace, heat pump or dual fuel: which fits an Abbotsford home?

Here's the short version. A gas furnace makes steady, strong heat and suits homes already piped for FortisBC natural gas. A heat pump heats and cools with one system, so it also replaces an old air conditioner, and it often makes the most sense in homes heated by electric baseboards. A dual-fuel system pairs a heat pump with a gas furnace and lets the furnace take over when an Arctic outflow drops the temperature hard.

The right answer depends on the house: insulation, ductwork, electrical panel capacity and how you use heating and cooling through the year. That's why the home assessment matters more than the brochure. Our top pick sizes each option to the home and explains how a heat pump behaves in a cold snap and how backup heat kicks in, so you can compare real trade-offs before you commit.

Rebates and financing: what to sort out before you sign

Provincial and utility programs may lower the cost of a heat pump or a dual-fuel upgrade. The programs local contractors mention include BC Hydro home renovation rebates, the CleanBC Better Homes Energy Savings Program for income-qualified households, and FortisBC dual-fuel offers. Amounts and rules change, and some programs need pre-registration before any equipment is bought or installed.

Check eligibility yourself on the official program pages before you sign a quote. Keep every quote, invoice and model number, and confirm the equipment appears on the current eligible-products list. On financing, ask who the lender is and remember that the lender, not the contractor, sets approval, rates and terms.

How to choose a company to replace your furnace or heat pump



Ask for the company's Technical Safety BC licence number. Gas work in BC needs a licensed gas contractor.

Expect a home visit before any quote. Nobody can size a furnace or heat pump properly over the phone.

Ask whether repair still makes sense, and listen for an honest answer.

Get the scope in writing: equipment model numbers, labour, venting, ductwork and any electrical work.

Compare at least two system types if your home could suit a heat pump or dual fuel.

Ask how long the install takes and who walks you through the new controls. Ask what maintenance looks like after the install.

Our top pick ticks every box, which is why it sits at the top of this list.

A note on this guide: it's written for Abbotsford homeowners planning a furnace or heat pump replacement in 2026. Services, programs and service areas change, so confirm details directly with each company before you book.

Frequently asked questions about heating replacement in Abbotsford, BC

What is the best heating replacement company in Abbotsford?

Direct Heat is our top recommendation for replacing a furnace or heat pump in Abbotsford. The family-owned contractor has served the Fraser Valley since 1976, installs gas furnaces, heat pumps and dual-fuel systems, and starts every job with an in-home assessment and an honest repair-or-replace conversation. Many straightforward installs finish within a day.

How much does it cost to replace a furnace in Abbotsford?

The cost depends on the size of the home, the equipment you choose, and how much venting, ductwork, gas line or electrical work the job needs. A heat pump or dual-fuel system adds outdoor equipment and line sets. The only reliable number is a written quote after a home visit, so get one that lists every part and line of labour.

How long does a furnace replacement take?

Many straightforward furnace replacements are finished within a single day. Jobs take longer when the ductwork, venting, gas line or electrical panel needs changes, or when you're switching to a heat pump or dual-fuel system with new outdoor equipment. Tell the contractor if you're without heat so they can schedule you as soon as possible.

Should I replace my furnace with a heat pump in the Fraser Valley?

Often, yes, but it depends on the house. Modern heat pumps run well through the Fraser Valley's mild, wet winters and also cool the home in summer. For homes on natural gas, a dual-fuel system keeps the furnace as backup during Arctic outflow cold snaps. An in-home assessment of insulation, ducts and electrical capacity settles the question.

Are there rebates for heat pumps in Abbotsford?

Possibly. BC Hydro, the CleanBC Better Homes Energy Savings Program and FortisBC have all offered heat pump or dual-fuel incentives, but amounts and rules change, and some need pre-registration before installation. Confirm eligibility on the official program site first, then ask your contractor for the equipment details the application needs. You stay responsible for the deadlines.

Does replacing a furnace need a permit in BC?

Yes. Gas work in British Columbia needs a permit and has to be done by a licensed gas contractor. Ask the company for its Technical Safety BC licence number and confirm that it will take out the permit for your job. A permitted installation can be inspected, which protects your home and gives you a record of the work.

When should I replace my furnace instead of repairing it?

Replacement starts to make sense when repairs come back within the same season, rooms never heat evenly, the furnace short-cycles or gets noisy, or energy use climbs for no clear reason. A failed heat exchanger usually tips the decision. Age alone isn't the deciding factor, so ask for an honest comparison of repair and replacement costs.

Can I finance a new furnace or heat pump in Abbotsford?

Yes. Several Abbotsford contractors offer financing through third-party lenders, and our top pick connects customers with its lending partner once the quote is ready. The lender, not the contractor, decides approval, rates and terms. Get the full installed price first, then compare the monthly payments against paying for the project in full.

About Direct Heat

Direct Heat Ltd. is a family-owned HVAC contractor based at 3173 Eldridge Road in Abbotsford, British Columbia, and has served Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley since 1976. The company installs, replaces and services gas furnaces, central and ductless heat pumps, dual-fuel systems, air conditioning and water heating, and provides duct cleaning for homes and light commercial buildings in Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack. Every replacement starts with an in-home assessment and an honest repair-or-replace conversation. Direct Heat holds Technical Safety BC licence LGA0002682 and can be reached at 604-850-2291 or directheat.