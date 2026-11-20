MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing operational data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on November 20, 2026, posted on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 157 combat engagements. The enemy launched two missile strikes and 53 airstrikes, dropping 165 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 4,582 kamikaze drones and shelled settlements and our troops' positions 1,562 times,” the post said.

According to the General Staff, in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy twice attacked Ukrainian positions near Bezsalivka and Nova Sich.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces made four attempts to advance near Synelnykove and Rubizhne.

In the Lyman sector, four combat engagements took place near Kolodiazi and Lyman, one of which is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, two combat engagements took place near Kryva Luka and Yampil, with one still ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks near Kostiantynivka and Novoselivka. Another engagement is still ongoing.

The Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest: during the day, Russian forces made 16 attempts to advance near Toretske, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Vilne, Chernihivka, and Serhiivka, as well as toward Dobropillia. Three engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 29 Russian troops were killed and four more wounded in this sector. Ukrainian forces destroyed seven vehicles, three pieces of specialized equipment and 30 enemy shelters. They also damaged four vehicles, one artillery system, two pieces of specialized equipment, three unmanned aerial vehicle command posts, and 49 enemy shelters. In addition, 148 drones of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

Russian forces maneuver under cover of fog in Huliaipole sector – Air Assault Forces

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novе Zaporizhzhia, Ternuvate, and Rizdvianka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched one attack near Novodanylivka.

Russian forces conducted no offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka and Dnipro River sectors.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other sectors of the front.

As Ukrinform reported, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of three tanks at an oil pumping station in Tatarstan.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine