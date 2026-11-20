Stocks Plummet To End Rough Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Equities bade farewell Friday to one of the ugliest weeks of the year, weighed primarily by tech and resource issues.
The TSX slumbered 838.68 points, or 2.5%, to end Friday at 33,189.85. The index wavered 2,916.05 on the week, or 8.1%,
The Canadian dollar gave up 0.03 cents to 69.68 cents U.S.
Bausch + Lomb said its experimental eye-drop treatment failed to significantly reduce pain during the first 24 hours after laser eye surgery in a mid-stage study. Bausch + Lomb shares ditched $2.03, or 6.9%, to $27.67.
Techs led the downward trip, as Celestica dumped $56.43, or 16.4%, to $288.00, while Firan Technology slid $2.44, or 8%, to $28.15.
Gold stocks also took it on the chin, with Montage Gold reversed $1.37, or 10%, to $12.28, while Eldorado Gold sank $3.05, or 7.9%, to $35.56.
In materials, AbraSilver tripped $1.06, or 11.5%, $8.19, while Viszla Silver was down 43 cents, or 10.6%, to $5.63.
Telecoms tried to push things higher, Quebecor captured $3.31, or 5.7%, to $61.26, while Rogers climbed $1.63, or 3.3%, to $50.81.
Among consumer staples, Metro grabbed $1.76, or 1.8%, to $98.48, while Alimentation Couche-Tard moved higher $1.58, or 2%, to $81.72.
Canada is still seeking a temporary deal to ease U.S. tariffs on its goods, though Washington has shown little willingness to budge, according to Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Elsewhere on the economic slate, Statistics Canada said retail sales increased 0.8% to $75.3 billion in September. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors, led by increases at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange hurtled lower 28 points, or 3.9%, to 688.09. On the week, the index handed back 110 points, or 13.8%.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were lower on the day with information technology sliding 6%, while gold tunneled 5%, and materials off 4.8%.
The five gainers were led by telecoms, ahead 3.2%, consumer staples, up 1.3%, and utilities, eking up 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were slammed on Friday, closing out a brutal week for markets as the much-hyped Anthropic IPO caused investors to take profits on the artificial intelligence-led rally rather than revive it.
The NASDAQ Composite turned negative for the year, and the S&P 500 entered correction territory alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average,
The 30-stock index flopped 964.07 points, or 2%, to 48,132.98
The much broader index waned 265.04 points, or 3.7%, to 6,910.79
The tech-heavy NASDAQ stumbled 1,261.47 points, or 5.3%, to 22,617.73
The blue-chip index was boosted by gains in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth and others such as retailer Walmart.
Those declines in tech built on the losses seen in Thursday's horrid session, where the major averages each losing more than 2%, and the Dow closing below the key 50,000 level for the first time since June. The 30-stock Dow was nearing correction territory, as it was down just under 10% from its closing record.
Anthropic lost 10%, giving back most of its 17% jump in its NASDAQ debut Thursday and pressuring the broader AI trade. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices slid 12% and Nvidia dropped more than 11%.
Nvidia saw selling pressure increase after Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is exploring possible accounting issues at the company. Micron Technology dropped more than 13%.
For the week, the Dow fell 7%, putting it on pace for its worst weekly performance since April 2025 in the wake of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs announcement.
The S&P 500 has decreased almost 8%, while the NASDAQ is down about 9%, with both also headed for their largest one-week pullbacks in more than a year.
Investors hid out in defensive areas of the market, with retailers such as Walmart and Costco as well as others like Johnson & Johnson and
Procter & Gamble seeing gains. Walmart gained 2%, while Costco, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble each rose more than 1%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.92% from 5.05% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regrouped 88 cents to $84.09 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $171.800 to $3,513.70 U.S. an ounce.
Equities bade farewell Friday to one of the ugliest weeks of the year, weighed primarily by tech and resource issues.
The TSX slumbered 838.68 points, or 2.5%, to end Friday at 33,189.85. The index wavered 2,916.05 on the week, or 8.1%,
The Canadian dollar gave up 0.03 cents to 69.68 cents U.S.
Bausch + Lomb said its experimental eye-drop treatment failed to significantly reduce pain during the first 24 hours after laser eye surgery in a mid-stage study. Bausch + Lomb shares ditched $2.03, or 6.9%, to $27.67.
Techs led the downward trip, as Celestica dumped $56.43, or 16.4%, to $288.00, while Firan Technology slid $2.44, or 8%, to $28.15.
Gold stocks also took it on the chin, with Montage Gold reversed $1.37, or 10%, to $12.28, while Eldorado Gold sank $3.05, or 7.9%, to $35.56.
In materials, AbraSilver tripped $1.06, or 11.5%, $8.19, while Viszla Silver was down 43 cents, or 10.6%, to $5.63.
Telecoms tried to push things higher, Quebecor captured $3.31, or 5.7%, to $61.26, while Rogers climbed $1.63, or 3.3%, to $50.81.
Among consumer staples, Metro grabbed $1.76, or 1.8%, to $98.48, while Alimentation Couche-Tard moved higher $1.58, or 2%, to $81.72.
Canada is still seeking a temporary deal to ease U.S. tariffs on its goods, though Washington has shown little willingness to budge, according to Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Elsewhere on the economic slate, Statistics Canada said retail sales increased 0.8% to $75.3 billion in September. Sales were up in five of nine subsectors, led by increases at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange hurtled lower 28 points, or 3.9%, to 688.09. On the week, the index handed back 110 points, or 13.8%.
Seven of the 12 subgroups were lower on the day with information technology sliding 6%, while gold tunneled 5%, and materials off 4.8%.
The five gainers were led by telecoms, ahead 3.2%, consumer staples, up 1.3%, and utilities, eking up 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks were slammed on Friday, closing out a brutal week for markets as the much-hyped Anthropic IPO caused investors to take profits on the artificial intelligence-led rally rather than revive it.
The NASDAQ Composite turned negative for the year, and the S&P 500 entered correction territory alongside the Dow Jones Industrial Average,
The 30-stock index flopped 964.07 points, or 2%, to 48,132.98
The much broader index waned 265.04 points, or 3.7%, to 6,910.79
The tech-heavy NASDAQ stumbled 1,261.47 points, or 5.3%, to 22,617.73
The blue-chip index was boosted by gains in healthcare stocks like UnitedHealth and others such as retailer Walmart.
Those declines in tech built on the losses seen in Thursday's horrid session, where the major averages each losing more than 2%, and the Dow closing below the key 50,000 level for the first time since June. The 30-stock Dow was nearing correction territory, as it was down just under 10% from its closing record.
Anthropic lost 10%, giving back most of its 17% jump in its NASDAQ debut Thursday and pressuring the broader AI trade. Chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices slid 12% and Nvidia dropped more than 11%.
Nvidia saw selling pressure increase after Reuters reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is exploring possible accounting issues at the company. Micron Technology dropped more than 13%.
For the week, the Dow fell 7%, putting it on pace for its worst weekly performance since April 2025 in the wake of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs announcement.
The S&P 500 has decreased almost 8%, while the NASDAQ is down about 9%, with both also headed for their largest one-week pullbacks in more than a year.
Investors hid out in defensive areas of the market, with retailers such as Walmart and Costco as well as others like Johnson & Johnson and
Procter & Gamble seeing gains. Walmart gained 2%, while Costco, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble each rose more than 1%.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury hiked, lowering yields to 4.92% from 5.05% Thursday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices regrouped 88 cents to $84.09 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $171.800 to $3,513.70 U.S. an ounce.
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