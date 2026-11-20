MENAFN - Asia Times) Donald Trump is insisting that people drop their use of the term artificial intelligence (AI), in favour of“super intelligence.” This started on September 29, when he signed an executive order telling federal agencies to call AI super intelligence, because, in the president's view,“artificial” makes it sound fake.

On October 4, he followed up with a super intelligence force to coordinate the federal government's effort“to ensure that America continues to lead the world in Super Intelligence.”

This AI force is led by Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence and a former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alongside him sit Federal Trade Commission chair Andrew Ferguson, the Pentagon's technology chief Emil Michael and Scott Kupor, who runs the federal workforce.

The force reports to the president and his chief of staff and has 120 days to report on the risks and opportunities AI poses.

Is this serious national strategy or a branding exercise? The label itself tells us very little. What matters is whether the force can marshal what actually decides who leads in AI: compute, capital, talent and infrastructure. This is now a race, and the countries and organisations that move fastest and mobilize the most resources will hold a significant advantage.

Supporters can point to a genuine coordination problem. Responsibility for AI in Washington is scattered across intelligence, defense, competition policy, procurement and the civil service – which rarely act in concert.