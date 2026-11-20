MENAFN - Asia Times) Nothing works in Internetland anymore. The parade of outages seems endless: Microsoft, the air traffic control system, Chase Manhattan, United Airlines, the NSA.

In each of these cases, the relevant authorities have assured us that cyberattacks weren't involved. Still, the public is panicking.

Fear of AI and cyberattacks and data centers is everywhere. Some people are sure the authorities are lying; some are laying in supplies of food, water and first aid equipment.

Before we embrace conspiracy theories, let's consider a couple of explanations for the parade. One is that outages happen all the time; the only thing different now is they're getting more publicity. There may be something to that, though it does seem like there are more now than usual.

The other explanation is actually AI and cyberattack related, but not the way the public thinks. It says AI has become extremely good at detecting vulnerabilities in software. When it does, the vulnerabilities must be patched before the bad guys use AI to exploit them. Patching is done by modifying code, which can sometimes lead to unexpected results that cause outages.

Call me naive, but that explanation seems plausible to me. I admit, though, that it is not a reason to feel less stressed about the possibility of cyberattacks. Sooner or later the bad guys will get there first, won't they?