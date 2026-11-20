MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alps Group Inc (“Alps” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: ALPS), an integrated biotechnology platform headquartered in Malaysia, today announced that it has received written notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market.

On May 19, 2026, the Company previously disclosed that, on May 15, 2026, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company that based on the closing bid price of the ordinary shares of the Company for the prior 30 consecutive business days, the Company was not in compliance with the continued listing requirement of Nasdaq under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(a)(1), which requires the Company to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

On November 9, 2026, the Company's ordinary shares began trading on a post-consolidation basis following the Company's previously announced 1-for-5 share consolidation.

On November 16, 2026, the Company received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff stating that the Company had not regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which required the listed ordinary shares to maintain a closing bid price of $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days, by November 11, 2026, the end of the applicable compliance period, and that the Staff had determined that the Company's ordinary shares would be subject to delisting.

On November 20, 2026, the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff notified the Company that the closing bid price of its ordinary shares had been $1.00 per share or greater for 10 consecutive business days, from November 9, 2026 to November 20, 2026. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, and Nasdaq has confirmed that the matter is now closed.

The notification has no effect on the trading of the Company's ordinary shares which continue to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“ALPS.”

About Alps Group Inc

Alps Group Inc is a revenue-generating integrated biotechnology platform headquartered in Malaysia, operating across cell manufacturing, molecular diagnostics, and clinical delivery. Alps leverages revenue from its commercial businesses to support its clinical pipeline development, with a mission to make advanced precision medicine accessible and affordable across Southeast Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered to contain certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“target,”“believe,”“expect,”“will,”“shall,”“may,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“would,”“positioned,”“future,”“forecast,”“intend,”“plan,”“project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's management's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by the Company and other documents that we may file with or furnish to the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to the Company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Alps Group Inc

Investor Relations

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