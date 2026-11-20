PACHA age-gated products will be America's first age-gated disposables

COSTA MESA, CA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) (“Charlie's” or the“Company”), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and provided an update on recent business highlights.

Key Financial Highlights for First Nine Months 2026 (compared to first nine months 2025)



Revenue increased 19% to $11.3 million

Gross profit decreased 3% to $2.4 million Operating loss increased 75% to $3.9 million



Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2026 (compared to December 2025)



Cash balance of $0.4 million, compared to $1.3 million

Total assets of $11.2 million, compared to $11.6 million Total stockholders' equity of $1.4 million, compared to $3.4 million



Management Commentary

“Because billions of dollars of illicit vapor products – made by Chinese manufacturers who thumb their noses at the FDA – have flooded the United States this year, Charlie's sales and profits have taken a hit,” reported Henry Sicignano, President and CEO.“Fortunately, we have the inventory, and the opportunity, to reestablish growing, profitable sales in several states where regulatory enforcement has again become a priority. In this environment, we have redoubled our commitment to regulatory compliance as well as our initiatives to monetize the Company's 678-SKU PMTA portfolio.”

Mr. Sicignano continued,“Big Tobacco 'pod systems' are outdated, provide very low puff counts, and offer few flavor choices. Charlie's products are modern disposable products... offering much higher puff counts... and hundreds of flavors that adult consumers strongly prefer. For all these reasons, we believe Charlie's PACHA product line is the best, most robust portfolio of PMTA products in the industry and will likely represent significant value to one or more Big Tobacco strategic partners in 2027.”

As previously reported, Charlie's has made the well-considered decision to focus intensely on the two strategic priorities that matter most to Company shareholders:

1) Management has shifted its priorities from sales of the PACHAMAMA and SBX product lines to a laser focus on the beta test pilot of PACHA age-gated disposables. The Company has already received tens of thousands of finished age-gated PACHA products in its warehouse. Management has secured test-market purchase commitments from retailers. As soon as the Company's software licensor completes final tests of its“second generation” consumer app, Charlie's will begin shipping the age-gated PACHA product to stores. The Company expects that Charlie's PACHA age-gated products will be America's first age-gated disposables.

2) The Company has redeployed the priorities of one of Charlie's largest shareholders. Ryan Stump, Charlie's co-founder and former COO, has begun work to identify and pursue strategic transactions and/or partnerships with leading global tobacco companies to significantly enhance long-term value for Charlie's shareholders.

Regulatory Developments

FDA Enforcement Priorities Guidance

In August 2026, the FDA notified Charlie's that certain of its PACHA products (56 SKUs) for which PMTAs have been submitted have been tentatively identified for inclusion on the FDA's public-facing webpage of products for which the FDA generally does not intend to prioritize enforcement of premarket authorization requirements - a development the Company views as highly favorable. Inclusion on the FDA's new list of“low-enforcement priority products” does not, however, constitute FDA marketing authorization, preclude case-by-case enforcement, or bear on whether any PMTA will ultimately be granted. Accordingly, Charlie's intends to continue pursuing FDA review of its pending PMTAs and to comply with all applicable requirements.

FDA has validated age-gating as a pathway for the legal sale of flavored Electronic Nicotine Delivery System (“ ENDS” ) products

In May 2026, the FDA granted marketing orders for four Glas Inc. pod products, including“Gold” (mango) and“Sapphire” (blueberry) flavored, age-gated pods. This landmark development validates“age-gating” as a legitimate pathway for the legal sale of flavored ENDS products in the United States. However, Juul Labs filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Glas, Inc. and, under these circumstances, Glas' newly authorized“fruit flavored” products are unlikely to go on the market in the near term; it is likely that Charlie's PACHA age-gated products will be America's first age-gated disposables.

Business Catalysts

Charlie ' s plans to begin beta testing PACHA age-gated flavored disposables.

In December 2025, the Company signed a definitive licensing agreement to commercialize the first-ever AI-powered blockchain-based age-gating system for vapor products in the United States. Scheduled to beta test this year, the PACHA test-market initiative will incorporate the age-gating system in a special line of the Company's flavored ENDS disposables; simultaneously, Charlie's intends to amend certain of its existing PMTAs with the FDA for PACHA brand ENDS with the youth access prevention system.

Mr. Sicignano commented,“Charlie's plans to launch PACHA products that have not yet received final FDA authorization follows the example set by one of America's largest tobacco companies... In recent months, RJ Reynolds' Vuse business began selling four new fruit flavor pods (berry, fresh mint, peach, and watermelon), all of which were issued FDA Marketing Denial Orders (MDOs). Given that Reynolds has demonstrated it is willing to pursue flavored ENDS commercialization strategies, before final FDA authorization, we believe the strategic calculus for Charlie's – and for our potential strategic partners – has improved. Dramatically.”

Charlie ' s will monetize the Company ' s PMTAs through new strategic partnerships

In 2025, in three separate transactions, Charlie's sold sixteen of the Company's PACHA synthetic nicotine PMTA products and related assets for $7.5 million in cash plus a contingent one-time payment of up to $4.2 million. In the last of the three transactions, the buyer purchased a single Charlie's PMTA product for $1 million. Based on these sales, taking into account the fact that Charlie's continues to own 678 PMTA products, and considering the interest other companies have expressed in Charlie's portfolio, the Company believes Charlie's remaining PMTA products, as a stand-alone asset, could have a monetary value that significantly exceeds the Company's current market cap.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026:



Revenue: For the three months ended September 30, 2026 revenue was $2.7 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 56%, compared with $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This decrease was primarily due to a significant decrease in sales of the SBX product line, from ongoing inconsistency in regulatory enforcement affecting customers' desire for non-nicotine based vapor products. The decline in sales was offset by the launch of USA-made Pachamama line and sales of Pacha disposable products that are still under substantive review with FDA.



Gross Profit: For the three months ended September 30, 2026 gross profit was $0.1 million, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 92%, compared with $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.



Total Operating Expenses: For the three months ended September 30, 2026, total operating expenses, including general and administrative, sales and marketing and research and development costs, were $1.8 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 10%, compared with $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Operating Loss: For the three months ended September 30, 2026, operating loss was $1.7 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025.



Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026:



Revenue: For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 revenue was $11.3 million, an increase of $1.8 million, or 19%, compared with $9.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. This increase was all due to the increase in nicotine-based product and nicotine alternative products sales. Sales of SBX, a non-nicotine, disposable vapor product which is not subject to FDA review, experienced a significant increase in the early part of 2026.



Gross Profit: For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 gross profit was $2.4 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 3%, compared with $2.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



Total Operating Expenses: For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, total operating expenses, including general and administrative, sales and marketing and research and development costs, were $6.3 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 34%, compared with $4.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Operating Loss: For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating loss was $3.9 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



About Charlie's Holdings, Inc.

Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) is an industry leader in the premium vapor products space. The Company's products are sold around the world to select distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers through subsidiary company Charlie's Chalk Dust, LLC. Charlie's Chalk Dust has developed an extensive portfolio of brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats.

For additional information, please visit Charlie's corporate website at: Chuc.co m and the Company's branded online websites: sbxvape.com, CharliesChalkDust.com, enjoypachamama.com, and Pacha.co.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, existing and anticipated markets and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ongoing ability to quote its shares on the OTCQB; whether the Company will meet the requirements to up-list to a national securities exchange in the future; the Company's ability to successfully increase sales and enter new markets; whether the Company's PMTAs for its nicotine-containing products will be authorized by the FDA, and the FDA's decisions with respect to the Company's future PMTAs for nicotine products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce products for its customers; the Company's ability to formulate new products; the acceptance of existing and future products; the complexity, expense and time associated with compliance with government rules and regulations affecting nicotine, synthetic nicotine, products containing nicotine substitutes, and products containing cannabidiol; litigation risks from the use of the Company's products; risks of government regulations; the impact of competitive products; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brands, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, annual report on Form 10-K, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Contact:

...

Phone: 949-570-0691