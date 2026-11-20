Prism Medical Products, LLC data breach - at a glance

Company: Prism Medical Products, LLC (“Prism”) is a North Carolina-based provider of home medical supplies and healthcare equipment.

Reported: Prism notified affected individuals and reported the incident to state regulators in November 2026, including California on November 13 and Vermont on November 14.

How it reportedly happened: On October 19, 2026, Prism identified suspicious activity within its network. An investigation found that an unauthorized third party gained access to portions of Prism's environment and appears to have accessed and obtained certain files.

Who may be affected: Individuals whose personal and health information was held by Prism, including customers and patients.



Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope, the number of people affected, and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

On October 19, 2026, Prism Medical Products identified suspicious activity within portions of its network and engaged third-party cybersecurity specialists to investigate. The investigation found that an unauthorized third party gained access to portions of Prism's environment and appears to have accessed and obtained certain files. Prism says it shut down impacted servers, disabled remote access, and reset credentials. Prism reported the incident to state regulators in November 2026, including California on November 13 and Vermont on November 14.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varies by individual. The information that may have been compromised includes names; contact information such as addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses; medical and clinical information; health insurance information; payment and financial account information; Social Security numbers; and driver's license numbers or other government ID numbers.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on Prism Medical Products and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Prism Medical Products incident. Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach.



Prism's notice letter offers complimentary credit and dark web monitoring through Cyberscout, a TransUnion company, including 24 months of credit monitoring alerts and minor dark web monitoring; consider enrolling within 90 days of the date of your notice, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.