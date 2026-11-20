Southwire Company, LLC data breach - at a glance



Company: Southwire Company, LLC (“Southwire”) is a wire and cable manufacturer.

Reported: Southwire began notifying affected individuals by letter dated November 12, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: An unauthorized party accessed Southwire's systems through a malicious browser update and acquired certain files between November 2025 and January 2026.

Who may be affected: Participants in the Southwire Company and Affiliates Employee Health & Welfare Plan.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope, the number of people affected, and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

On January 29, 2026, Southwire Company, LLC became aware of unusual activity on its systems. Southwire says it secured the affected systems and launched an investigation with third-party cybersecurity experts. The investigation found that the incident involved unauthorized access to Southwire's systems through a malicious browser update, and that an unauthorized party acquired certain files between November 2025 and January 2026. On October 28, 2026, Southwire completed its review of the affected files, and it began mailing notice letters on November 12, 2026, more than nine months after it detected the incident.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varies by individual. The information that may have been compromised includes names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, home addresses, health plan numbers, and medical information.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on Southwire and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Southwire incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Southwire's notice letter offers 24 months of complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian IdentityWorks; consider enrolling before the deadline stated in your letter, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.



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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.