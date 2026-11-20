State-specific wills, trusts and powers of attorney, an AI voice assistant and a family Digital Vault. Start free in 36 states and Washington, D.C.

ATLATNA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Heirvana, a self-help estate-planning app, launched on November 13 for people who have meant to write a will for years and keep moving it to next month. Users can create estate documents written for their own state's rules, either online or simply by talking out loud, list their accounts in a Digital Vault, and plan together as a family. Anyone can start free, and the Complete Bundle costs $137 one time, plus applicable tax.Estate planning has a reputation for office visits, confusing legal terms and big bills, so many people put it off. Only 24% of U.S. adults say they have a will, according to Caring's 2025 Wills and Estate Planning Study. Heirvana is built for the person who would rather handle it calmly at home, at their own pace.The platform covers five documents, each explained in plain words: a Last Will, which says who receives what; a Pour-Over Will, which is designed to move anything left outside a trust into it; a Revocable Living Trust, which can help keep assets out of probate and can be changed at any time; a General Power of Attorney, which names someone to act on the user's behalf; and a Financial Power of Attorney, which names someone to manage money and bills if the user can't. Users answer the questions once, and every document is shaped to the state where they live.Talk It Through Instead of Filling Out FormsFor anyone who freezes in front of a blank legal form, Heirvana offers Chloe, an AI voice assistant currently in Beta. Users explain their wishes out loud, the way they would tell a close friend, and Chloe fills in the documents. Calls are recorded and transcribed only after the user says yes, and the user reviews every answer before it is saved.The List Every Family Wishes Someone Had Written DownIn many families, one person knows where everything is: which bank, which retirement account, which bills come out automatically. If that person isn't around to ask, everyone else is left guessing. The Digital Vault, included with the Vault & Docs and Family plans, lets users write it all down in one place, including each account, what they want done with it, and who the family should call first. The vault never asks for passwords.The Family Plan covers the account owner plus up to three invited family members and includes a shared Family Vault. A Dead Man's Switch adds a safety net: users pick how often to check in, and if they miss a check-in, a trusted contact gets a short message asking them to reach out. The message doesn't share any documents or vault content.Availability and Pricing: $137 Once, No SubscriptionHeirvana is available in 36 states and Washington, D.C., with a waitlist open for other states. People can start free and see how far they get before paying anything. The Complete Bundle costs $137 one time, plus applicable tax, with no subscription and no renewal, and includes all estate-planning documents currently available through Heirvana in the user's state."Planning for the future shouldn't feel like something only other people do," says Lauren Smith, founder of Heirvana. "We built Heirvana so anyone can make clear choices for the people they love, in plain language and at their own pace."More information is available at heirvana.About HeirvanaHeirvana is a self-help estate-planning app that helps people create state-specific estate documents, organize what matters in a secure digital vault, and share plans with family. Heirvana is not a law firm and doesn't provide legal advice. Learn more at heirvana.

Lauren Nicole Smith

Heirvana

+1 404-641-4543

How Heirvana Works

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Heirvana Launches Self-Help Estate-Planning App With AI Voice Assistant News Provided By Heirvana November 20, 2026, 22:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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