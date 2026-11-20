MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Operation God's Plan event Saturday, Nov. 21: 80 families will each shop for $250 in groceries of their choice

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AFEX Mortgage is giving $20,000 in holiday groceries to families in the community, partnering with Grand Price Foodland to bring the groceries. Eighty families will each receive $250 to walk the aisles and pick out their own groceries for the holidays.

The giveaway takes place Saturday, Nov. 21, at Grand Price Foodland, 12955 Grand River Ave., Detroit. Families arrive at 1:30 p.m., and the event begins at 2 p.m.

The giveaway is part of Operation God's Plan, AFEX Mortgage's effort traveling across metro Detroit to give back to the community in a variety of ways, especially to neighbors who are less fortunate than others.

DABO Detroit Inc., a community partner of Grand Price Foodland, will be on hand to support its partners and the families they serve.

AFEX Mortgage owner Alex Shakir pointed to Mark 10:45 (KJV): "For even the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many." "True leadership is about serving others, putting people first, and making a difference through your actions," said Shakir.

Event Details

- What: Operation God's Plan holiday grocery giveaway: $250 per family, $20,000 total

- When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Families arrive at 1:30 p.m.; event starts at 2:00 p.m.

- Where: Grand Price Foodland, 12955 Grand River Ave., Detroit, MI 48227

- Who: AFEX Mortgage (owners Alex Shakir, Danny Abro and Marcus Younan), in partnership with Grand Price Foodland (owner Robert Ayer), supported by community partner DABO Detroit Inc.

Media: Photo and interview opportunities will be available with Robert Ayer, AFEX Mortgage owners Alex Shakir, Danny Abro and Marcus Younan, and DABO Detroit representatives. Media are welcome from 1:30 p.m.

About Grand Price Foodland

Grand Price Foodland is a neighborhood grocery store at 12955 Grand River Ave. in Detroit, owned by Robert Ayer. The store offers USDA Choice beef, all-natural pork, homemade sausages and a meat cutting service, produce delivered fresh daily, and everyday low prices, and accepts EBT and WIC. Fresh, Friendly, Everyday. Learn more at grandpricefoodland.

About AFEX Mortgage

AFEX Mortgage LLC (NMLS #2791163) is a Troy, Michigan-based mortgage lender offering conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, home equity and investment property loans, with programs for self-employed borrowers. Partnered with United Wholesale Mortgage, AFEX is a UWM Top 1% Certified Partner. Learn more at afexmortgage.

About DABO Detroit Inc.

DABO Detroit Inc. is a Detroit-based community organization that connects residents with resources, programs and events that strengthen families and neighborhoods. Learn more at dabodetroitinc.

Raven Shelman

DABO Detroit Inc.

+1 (586) 557-3431

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AFEX Mortgage Gives Metro Detroit Families $20,000 in Holiday Groceries at Grand Price Foodland News Provided By The DABO November 20, 2026, 22:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion, Retail



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