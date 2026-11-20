MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HCIactive helps brokers address rising deductibles with IWB supplemental Gap insurance, available mid-year without changing existing medical plans.

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With average single-coverage deductibles near $2,000, brokers can add supplemental gap medical insurance to a client's existing group plan without waiting for the medical renewal.

HCIactive, a Pure Healthcare AI company, is inviting benefits brokers to bring Insure Wellbeing (IWB) to clients facing rising out-of-pocket costs heading into 2027. Through IWB, brokers can add supplemental gap medical insurance on top of an employer's existing group medical plan at any point in the plan year, subject to carrier approval.

The timing matters. KFF's 2026 Employer Health Benefits Survey puts the average single-coverage deductible at $1,955 among workers whose plans have one, and workers' contributions toward family coverage rose 9% this year. With deductibles resetting January 1, employees carry their heaviest out-of-pocket exposure in the first months of the year, and many brokers are heading into 2027 renewals with few options that don't mean higher premiums or a thinner plan.

“Most brokers have one lever at renewal, and it's the medical plan,” said Chris Broecker, EVP of Sales and Marketing at HCIactive.“IWB gives them a second one. It doesn't disrupt the medical plan they've already built, and they can bring it to a client in March just as easily as in November.”

Gap coverage attaches to the employer's group major medical plan and helps pay eligible deductible and coinsurance amounts left after the medical plan processes a claim; depending on plan design, certain copays may also be eligible, while prescription drug copays are not. An employee with a $2,000 deductible who needs outpatient surgery in February, for example, could have a significant portion of that deductible covered, depending on plan design, benefit limits, and policy terms. HSA-compatible designs are available. Coverage is quoted against each client's existing plan design.

HCIactive handles enrollment, carrier coordination, and ongoing administration, so IWB adds a benefit to the client relationship without adding service work for the broker.

Brokers can request a quote or learn about joining the HCIactive Producer Network at .

Coverage is subject to carrier underwriting, policy terms, eligibility requirements, exclusions, limitations, and state availability. Supplemental gap medical insurance is underwritten by participating insurance carriers. It provides limited benefits, does not pay 100% of out-of-pocket expenses, is not major medical or comprehensive coverage, and is not minimum essential coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

About HCIactive

HCIactive is a Pure Healthcare AI company focused on making healthcare easier through Human Experience Engineering (HXE). Through its healthcare technology platforms and benefits administration solutions, HCIactive works with health plans, third-party administrators, employers, brokers, and providers to simplify operations, improve access to information, and reduce administrative complexity.

HCIactive Press

HCIactive

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HCIactive Gives Benefits Brokers a Mid-Year Answer to Rising Deductibles News Provided By Healthcare Interactive, Inc. November 20, 2026, 22:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.