Photographers Michael Mucci and Katrin Weiss share images of wildlife, landscapes, and cultures from around the world.

- Michael MucciBONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fine art photographers Michael Mucci and Katrin Weiss welcomed guests to the November 19 opening reception of Whispers in the Wild at Arts Bonita's Hinman Gallery. The exhibition, featuring approximately 36 photographs captured during their travels around the world, remains on display through December 28, 2026.Throughout the evening, visitors spent time with the photographers discussing individual images, the experiences behind them, and the wildlife and landscapes depicted. Conversations ranged across the exhibition, reflecting the variety of subjects and places represented in the collection.Whispers in the Wild brings together photographs of wildlife in its natural habitat, remote landscapes, and cultural traditions. Among the subjects are a rare black leopard photographed in Kenya, mountain gorillas in Uganda, elephants in East Africa, and wildlife from the Arctic and Patagonia.For Mucci and Weiss, the exhibition reflects years spent traveling, observing, and waiting for moments that cannot be staged or repeated. Their wildlife photographs are made in the wild, often requiring long periods of patience and an understanding of animal behavior.The exhibition also draws attention to the increasingly uncertain future of many of its subjects. Habitat loss, environmental change, and human pressures threaten wildlife populations and the landscapes on which they depend.Through their photographs, Mucci and Weiss hope to encourage viewers to look more closely at the natural world and consider what may be lost.The photographs are presented as fine art prints, with selected works available for purchase. The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to explore the collection in person and learn more about the stories behind the images.Exhibition InformationExhibition: Whispers in the WildArtists: Michael Mucci & Katrin WeissDates: November 19 – December 31, 2026Location: Arts Bonita – Hinman GalleryAddress: Arts Bonita Performing Arts Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135Website:About Captured ImagesCaptured Images is the fine art photography work of Michael Mucci and Katrin Weiss. Their photographs explore wildlife, landscapes, and cultures across the world, with particular attention to the relationship between people, nature, and conservation.Their work is available as archival fine art prints, including signed limited editions.To view their collections and learn more about the exhibition, visit .

Michael Mucci

Captured Images LLC

+1 2397380359

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Whispers in the Wild Photography Exhibition Continues at Arts Bonita Through December 31 News Provided By Captured Images LLC November 20, 2026, 22:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.