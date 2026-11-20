MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A new plumbing layer for stablecoin settlement is going live in Singapore. Eligible companies can now obtain Circle 's USDC directly through DBS, allowing weekend conversions without routing payments to a crypto exchange. The change matters for corporate treasury teams that need predictable, off-hours movement of value between bank accounts.

DBS is also extending its tokenized-deposit capability with JPMorgan, aimed at letting clients move dollars between Singapore and US accounts even when weekend timing would otherwise complicate transfers. Once a company holds USDC, the treasurer can use it to pay the next invoice without involving DBS for that specific payment step.

DBS now supports direct acquisition of USDC from Circle for eligible companies, enabling weekend conversions. DBS' tokenized deposit link with JPMorgan provides another option for moving dollars between Singapore and US accounts over weekends. For corporate treasury managers, the practical benefit is reducing reliance on exchange-based conversion during non-business days. Whether shareholders benefit will depend on transaction volume, DBS fee economics, and how much operating cash the firm keeps deployed on deposit.

Key takeawaysDirect USDC access via DBS

The most immediate operational shift is that a supplier asking for USDC on a Sunday no longer forces a treasurer to improvise with an exchange. Under the updated arrangement, an eligible company can purchase USDC directly from DBS. That effectively gives DBS a role in the conversion step-potentially replacing a workflow where the client would have needed to move funds to a separate crypto venue to complete a stablecoin purchase.

The broader implication is that treasury teams can plan invoice payments around token settlement schedules rather than bank cutoffs. The ability to acquire USDC on a non-working day reduces friction in cross-border and off-hours supplier relationships, where timing can otherwise become a recurring cost or operational headache.

Weekend dollar movement through tokenized deposits

DBS' functionality does not stop at token acquisition. The bank can also support dollar movement between a company's Singapore and US accounts through its“tokenized deposit link” with JPMorgan. The article frames this as a way to move funds over the weekend-precisely the kind of timing constraint that often leads corporates to seek alternative routes.

From a user perspective, the sequence is straightforward: DBS helps ensure the company can source the necessary value when traditional banking systems are less accessible; then USDC can be used to pay invoices without having to repeat the conversion step for every payment.

What MAS is testing with tokenized collateral

This corporate-focused development lands alongside active experimentation by Singapore's central bank regulator. According to the report, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) issued 100 million Singapore dollars ($77.6 million) of four-week bills on Nov. 6. In the process, dealers paid using wholesale Singapore dollar central bank digital currency, and DBS participated as a securities dealer.

MAS says it intends to expand trials in 2027 to explore how institutions could use the bills as collateral. For market participants, that matters because collateral frameworks are often the bottleneck in scaling institutional tokenization. If tokenized instruments can be reused efficiently as collateral, it can lower operational friction and potentially improve capital efficiency across trading and settlement workflows.

DBS' fee engine and what investors will watch

DBS' quarterly results provide a clue to why the bank may be emphasizing transaction services. In its third-quarter update, DBS reported that transaction services generated record fees of 268 million Singapore dollars, up 8% year over year, before the November deal referenced in the article. The timing suggests the bank was already building momentum in transaction-related revenue, and stablecoin-related corporate flows could add another layer to that activity.

Investors, however, will likely focus on whether tokenized corporate rails translate into durable fee income. As the article notes, the payoff for shareholders depends on how frequently corporate treasurers return to the system, how much DBS earns when money moves, and how much operating cash the company keeps on deposit. In other words, the revenue story is not just about one-off onboarding; it is about recurring usage patterns and the bank's ability to monetize that activity without forcing clients to tie up cash for longer than they want.

For corporate users, the open question is how broadly“eligible companies” applies in practice and how smoothly the onboarding and operational workflow integrates with existing finance systems. Readers should also watch for any additional MAS guidance or expanded trials, since regulatory pathways for tokenized collateral can materially influence how institutions build treasury and settlement strategies.

Next, the market will be watching usage: whether USDC purchases through DBS meaningfully reduce weekend reliance on exchange conversions, and whether tokenized deposits become a routine part of cross-border dollar operations under JP Morgan's linked framework.

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