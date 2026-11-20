MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Skyharbour” or the“Company”) has engaged Connect 4 Marketing Ltd. (“Connect 4”) to provide digital marketing services designed to increase investor awareness of the Company over a 12-month term.

The Company has entered into a digital marketing services agreement with Connect 4 effective November 20th, 2026 (the“Connect 4 Agreement”). Connect 4 is a company incorporated under the laws of Quebec with an address at 702-5505 Boulevard Du Quartier, Brossard, Quebec, J4Z 0R9. The principal contact for Connect 4 is Louis-Carlos Vargas-Rocheleau, Founder (email: ....

Under the Connect 4 Agreement, Connect 4 will set up the required advertising accounts and channels, prepare influencer scripts and newsletters, build interactive landing pages to host advertising traffic, prepare Google Ads and native advertising descriptions, headlines and graphics, and manage influencer engagements. All materials prepared by Connect 4 will be reviewed and approved by the Company prior to publication.

The fee represents the total consideration and total cost payable by the Company to Connect 4 for the services, and no additional fees, expenses or third-party costs are payable by the Company under the Connect 4 Agreement; any expansion of the scope of the services would require the written agreement of both parties. The fee has been funded from the Company's working capital.

The Connect 4 Agreement has a term of 12 months commencing November 20th, 2026, and may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Connect 4 total cash consideration of USD $150,000 plus GST payable upon execution of the Connect 4 Agreement. The Company will not issue any securities to Connect 4 (or its directors, officers, or affiliates) as compensation for its services. To the Company's knowledge, Connect 4 and its founder are at arm's length to the Company, and neither Connect 4 nor its founder (nor any of Connect 4's directors, officers, employees or shareholders) has any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The Connect 4 Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with interest in forty-nine projects covering over 736,000 hectares (1.8M acres) of land. Skyharbour owns a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project, which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zones. Adjacent to Moore, Skyharbour is advancing several uranium properties within the broader Russell Lake project area with its joint venture partner and large strategic shareholder Denison Mines. Collectively these co-flagship projects host multiple zones of high-grade uranium mineralization across a highly prospective land package with significant exploration upside, and the Company is actively working on these assets through exploration and drilling programs.

Skyharbour now has joint ventures with industry-leaders Denison Mines and Orano Canada Inc. at the Russell Lake properties and the Preston project, respectively. The Company also has several active earn-in option partners, including CSE-listed Nexus Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; TSX-V listed North Shore Uranium at the Falcon Project; UraEx Resources at the South Dufferin and Bolt Projects; Future Fuels at the Highway Project; CSE-listed Mustang Energy at the 914W Project; CSE-listed Purecore Metals at the Yurchison Project, and TSX-V listed Terra Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project. In aggregate, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to potentially over $79 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures and over $52 million in cash and share payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete the earn-ins at their respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:



To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at .

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD.

“Jordan Trimble”



Jordan Trimble

President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Nicholas Coltura

Corporate Communications and Development Manager

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-558-5847

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: ...

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains“forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the anticipated services, timing and results of the marketing program described herein, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.