MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silver Law Group, a securities and investment fraud law firm, announces that it represents investors who suffered losses in Backward Hat Capital, a foreign exchange (forex) trading fund at the center of an alleged $600 million Ponzi scheme.

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Law Group, a securities and investment fraud law firm, announces that it represents investors who suffered losses in Backward Hat Capital, a foreign exchange (forex) trading fund at the center of an alleged $600 million Ponzi scheme. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced securities fraud and wire fraud charges against the funds two founders, who are accused of defrauding more than 2,000 investors.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal court, Phillip Patrick Williams, 51, of Kokomo, Indiana, and Devin Allen Johnson, 29, of Zionsville, Indiana, formed Backward Hat Capital in 2022 and told investors the fund used a“proprietary algorithm” to trade foreign currencies, promising monthly returns exceeding 6%. The fund allegedly presented internal financial audits as independent while concealing business ties between the auditor's CEO and one of the fund's principals.

Prosecutors allege that very little of the $600 million raised was used for trading. More than $200 million went to the founders and general partners, much of it used to pay earlier investors purported“dividends,” including $130 million to one founder's accounts and $40 million to the other's. When investors began requesting withdrawals in the summer of 2026 and the fund struggled to meet them, it allegedly continued soliciting new investors until the founders' arrests on November 18, 2026.

“Backward Hat investors were promised a sophisticated trading strategy with independent oversight, but allegedly their money was instead used to enrich the founders and pay off earlier investors. We are committed to helping victims of this alleged scheme pursue every available avenue to recover their losses,” said Silver Law Group's managing partner Scott L. Silver.

About The Charges Against Backward hat Capital

Williams was arrested in Kokomo and brought before the Southern District of Indiana. Johnson was arrested the same day in Gilbert, Arizona, and will appear in the District of Arizona. Each faces one count of securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, carrying a maximum of five years.

The principals also allegedly marketed a second company, AI Capital, using the same“proprietary algorithm.” AI Capital is alleged to have never raised any money.

Did You Invest With Backward Hat Capital?

Silver Law Group represents investors nationwide in securities and investment fraud cases, including Ponzi schemes and claims against third party professionals for aiding and abetting frauds. The firm's attorneys are admitted to practice in New York and Florida.

Scott Silver is the chair of the Securities and Financial Fraud Group of the American Association of Justice, a PIABA Board Member, and a member of the Class Action section of the National Trial Lawyers Association. In 2025, Silver Law Group was recognized by Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. The Top 50 Securities Class Action Law Firms

Silver Law Group

Investors seeking a no-cost consultation may submit an inquiry through the firm's online contact form or by calling (800) 975-4345. Cases are handled on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients owe no fee unless the firm recovers money on their behalf. To learn more please visit securitiesfraudattorneys.com

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CONTACT: Name: Scott Silver Email:... Job Title: Managing Partner