MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer made by New York Stock and Bond LLC (“NYSB”) to purchase up to 50,000 of Barrick's common shares at a below-market price of US$26.40 per share. NYSB's below-market offer price of US$26.40 per share represents a discount of approximately 34.91% to the closing price of Barrick common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on November 6, 2026, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer was commenced. Barrick shareholders who tender their shares in this offer will receive a below-market price.

Barrick recommends shareholders do not tender their shares in response to this unsolicited mini-tender offer because the offer is at a price below the current market price of Barrick's shares and is subject to numerous conditions. Barrick shareholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw their shares no more than 14 days after the date of delivery of the shareholder's acceptance form to the depositary for this offer, in accordance with NYSB's offer documentation. The offer is currently scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on November 8, 2027, unless it is extended or earlier revoked by NYSB.

Barrick does not endorse NYSB's unsolicited offer and is not in any way affiliated or associated with NYSB, its offer, or the offer documentation.

Mini-tender offers are designed to avoid investor protections such as disclosure and procedural requirements applicable to most take-over bids and tender offers under Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Both Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recommend that investors exercise caution with mini-tender offers and have expressed serious concerns about mini-tender offers, including the possibility that investors might tender to such offers without understanding the offer price relative to the actual market price of their securities.

The SEC has issued“Tips for Investors” regarding mini-tender offers, noting that some bidders, in making the offers at below-market prices, are“hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price.” The SEC's advisory may be found on the SEC website at .

The CSA's long-standing guidance on mini-tenders can be found on the Ontario Securities Commission website at .

Brokers, dealers, and other market participants are encouraged to exercise caution and review the letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosures on the SEC website at .

Barrick shareholders are urged to obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to NYSB's unsolicited offer.

Barrick requests that a copy of this news release be included in any distribution to Barrick shareholders of materials relating to NYSB's mini-tender offer for Barrick common shares.

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