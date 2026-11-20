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CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTCQB: GURFF) (the“Company”) announces that it intends to complete a private placement of flow-through units (each, a“Unit”), at a price of $0.70 per Unit, targeting gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million (the“Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a“FT Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each FT Share is intended to qualify as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the“Tax Act”). Each whole warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional (non-flow-through) common share at $0.85 for two years from the issue date.

The Company anticipates using the proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares to incur Canadian exploration expenses that qualify as“flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures”, as those terms are defined in the Tax Act. The Company intends to renounce qualifying expenditures to the original subscribers in accordance with the Tax Act and the applicable subscription agreements.

The Offering may close in one or more tranches, with final closing anticipated on or before December 11, 2026, subject to applicable regulatory requirements, including those of the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. Its portfolio includes the Wing Lake Project in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, the Astro Project in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin, the Airline Project in Wyoming's northern Wind River Basin, and additional projects in Wyoming's Gas Hills and Great Divide districts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

...

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), including statements regarding the proposed size, timing, completion and closing of the Offering, the completion of the Offering in one or more tranches, the payment of finder's fees, the intended qualification of the FT Shares as "flow-through shares" under the Tax Act, the anticipated use of proceeds, the incurrence of eligible Canadian exploration expenses and the renunciation of qualifying expenditures to subscribers. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, including assumptions regarding investor demand, the receipt of any required regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange, the availability of eligible expenditures, the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration activities and to incur and renounce qualifying expenditures within the required time periods, and the interpretation and application of applicable tax laws. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Offering may be delayed, reduced or not completed, that regulatory approvals may not be obtained when anticipated or at all, that the Company may not incur or renounce qualifying expenditures as planned, changes in tax laws or their interpretation, fluctuations in commodity prices and market conditions, the availability of personnel, equipment and financing, exploration and operational risks, and other risks inherent in mineral exploration and development. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in such information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.