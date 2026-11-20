MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Swim alongside the ocean's gentle giants in one of Mexico's most remarkable marine wildlife encounters

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine slipping into clear blue waters and finding yourself swimming alongside a whale shark, the largest fish in the ocean. Its enormous body, patterned with distinctive white spots, moves gracefully through the water just a few feet away. It is an unforgettable encounter, and one that visitors can experience once again in La Paz, where the 2026–2027 whale shark season officially began on November 19.

Through April 30, 2027, visitors have the opportunity to observe these remarkable animals and, under regulated conditions, swim alongside them in La Paz Bay, in the Gulf of California. Located just off the city's coastline, the designated Whale Shark Refuge offers a rare opportunity to experience these gentle giants in their natural habitat.

The season's opening followed a monitoring process conducted by Mexico's National Commission of Natural Protected Areas (CONANP), in coordination with local tourism service providers. Monitoring carried out November 16–18 confirmed the presence of 13 whale sharks within the authorized area, exceeding the minimum threshold of six specimens required to resume tourism activities. The confirmed count also determines the number of authorized vessels permitted to operate, with a limit of up to 11 vessels per shift.

La Paz Bay is an important feeding and nursery area for juvenile whale sharks, which arrive seasonally to feed on plankton and other microscopic organisms abundant in its waters. Despite their impressive size, these filter feeders move slowly and peacefully through the bay, creating an extraordinary opportunity to observe them at close range.

Whale sharks can reach up to 20 meters (approximately 65 feet) in length and weigh as much as 20 metric tons. Each has a distinctive pattern of white spots and lines across its skin, unique to the individual. Much like fingerprints, these patterns allow researchers to identify individual sharks and monitor their movements. For visitors, they offer an extraordinary subject for underwater photography and a reminder that every encounter is different.

Swimming with whale sharks is a carefully regulated experience. Excursions are available exclusively through authorized tour operators within the designated refuge, and visitors must follow guidelines governing vessel operations, swimming distances, and interaction with the animals. The encounters are conducted with the principle of observing without touching or disturbing the sharks. As with any wildlife experience, sightings and swimming opportunities depend on the animals' presence and prevailing conditions.

Make La Paz Your Next Marine Adventure

A whale shark excursion can be the highlight of a visit to La Paz, but it is far from the only reason to spend time exploring its waters. The city's waterfront, protected islands, secluded beaches, and surrounding coastal communities offer a variety of ways to enjoy the marine environment of Baja California Sur.

A visit to Espíritu Santo Island, part of the Islands and Protected Areas of the Gulf of California UNESCO World Heritage property, is another essential experience. Its dramatic volcanic islands, turquoise coves, and abundant marine life make it ideal for boat excursions, snorkeling, and kayaking. At Los Islotes, visitors can observe a colony of California sea lions and, when permitted under conservation regulations and seasonal restrictions, swim and snorkel in their presence.

For a more leisurely experience on the water, kayaking and paddleboarding provide opportunities to explore the calm, shallow waters and scenic coastline of Balandra, one of the region's best-known natural settings. Its white-sand beaches, turquoise waters, and desert surroundings create an extraordinary backdrop for a day outdoors.

La Paz also offers excellent opportunities for scuba diving and snorkeling, with underwater environments supporting colorful fish and diverse marine species. Depending on the season and conditions, boat excursions may also offer sightings of dolphins, seabirds, and schools of mobula rays.

Further along the coast, La Ventana and El Sargento attract visitors with their wind and water sports, including kitesurfing, windsurfing, and wing foiling. These communities offer a different side of La Paz, combining outdoor adventure, relaxed coastal living, and access to the natural landscapes of the peninsula.

Back on land, visitors can explore the Malecon and historic center of La Paz, enjoy the local gastronomy, or venture beyond the capital to discover the surrounding communities of La Paz and surrounding territories including Todos Santos and Los Barriles. The combination of marine encounters, outdoor activities, local culture, and a welcoming coastal atmosphere makes the region an appealing choice for an extended stay.

For those looking for an experience that goes beyond a typical beach vacation, whale shark season is an invitation to discover La Paz from the water up close. Swimming alongside the world's largest fish is a rare privilege, and there are few better places to make that encounter part of a broader exploration of the Gulf of California.

Plan Your Visit

About La Paz, Baja California Sur

La Paz, the capital of Baja California Sur, is a coastal destination known for its remarkable marine biodiversity, protected natural areas, beautiful beaches, outdoor adventures, and gastronomy. From swimming alongside whale sharks and exploring island ecosystems to discovering its waterfront, local communities, and culinary scene, La Paz offers a distinctive experience in the Gulf of California.

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The 2026-2027 whale shark season officially began on November 19

CONTACT: Marisol Hernandez Fideicomiso de Turismo de La Paz 305-300-2249...