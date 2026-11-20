New Science-Informed Book Empowers Readers To Move Beyond Fear, Strengthen Emotional Resilience, And Become Active Participants In Their Healing Journey

- Avinoam LernerBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What if healing isn't just about what happens to your body, but it's also about what happens within your mind? Cancer & Trauma Recovery Coach, Clinical Hypnotherapist, and TEDx Speaker Avinoam Lerner, CH, explores this powerful question in his new book, Mindful Remission: The Mental Science of Healing, releasing November 21st, 2026.Drawing on more than 25 years of experience helping individuals navigate the emotional, psychological, and physical challenges of cancer and trauma, Lerner introduces a science-informed approach to healing that empowers patients to become active participants in their recovery. Blending scientific insights, mindset techniques, and practical daily exercises, Mindful Remission offers a pathway toward greater resilience, emotional well-being, and personal empowerment.A cancer diagnosis can profoundly change a person's relationship with their body, their emotions, and their sense of control. While conventional medical treatments address the physical aspects of cancer, patients often face an equally challenging emotional journey marked by fear, uncertainty, stress, and the lasting effects of trauma.Mindful Remission addresses these challenges by exploring the connection between the mind and body and the ways psychological and emotional well-being can support the healing process. Through an approach grounded in mind-body science, Lerner encourages readers to recognize their capacity to influence how they experience and respond to illness, treatment, and recovery.Lerner also serves as the Resident Hypnotherapist at Winchester Hospital's Center for Healthy Living in Woburn, Massachusetts. In this role, he provides hypnotherapy within a hospital setting, working alongside conventional medical care to help individuals manage stress, anxiety, and the emotional challenges associated with illness and treatment. His work reflects an integrative approach that recognizes the importance of caring for both the mind and body.More than a traditional self-help book, Mindful Remission is an interactive workbook designed to help readers translate knowledge into meaningful daily action. Organized into two complementary sections, the book combines scientific understanding with a practical, step-by-step roadmap for personal transformation.Part One establishes the theoretical foundation, exploring the mind-body connection, subconscious reprogramming, and the role unresolved trauma can play in stress, resilience, and well-being. Readers are introduced to concepts that encourage a deeper understanding of the relationship between thoughts, emotions, beliefs, and physical health.Part Two guides readers through a step-by-step process incorporating practical tools, mindset exercises, and daily activities that can be used alongside conventional medical treatment. These practices are designed to help individuals reduce stress, navigate difficult emotions, strengthen resilience, and develop a greater sense of agency throughout their healing journey.Central to Lerner's philosophy is the belief that patients can play a meaningful role in their own healing experience, even when facing circumstances beyond their control. Rather than focusing exclusively on illness, Mindful Remission encourages individuals to reconnect with their inner resources, cultivate hope, and approach each day with greater awareness and intention.The book's message extends across the cancer journey, offering support to individuals who are newly diagnosed, currently undergoing treatment, or adjusting to life after cancer. It also provides valuable perspectives for caregivers and loved ones seeking to better understand the emotional dimensions of recovery.By bringing together scientific principles and compassionate guidance, Lerner offers readers an opportunity to shift their perspective from simply surviving cancer to rebuilding a life grounded in confidence, emotional balance, and purpose.Ultimately, Mindful Remission: The Mental Science of Healing presents healing as more than the absence of disease. It is a journey toward wholeness, one that recognizes the interconnected nature of mental, emotional, and physical well-being and the power of making conscious choices, one breath and one intention at a time.About Avinoam LernerAvinoam Lerner is a Cancer & Trauma Recovery Coach, TEDx Speaker, and author who has dedicated more than 25 years to helping people navigate the emotional, psychological, and physical challenges of cancer and trauma. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, he works with clients worldwide, supporting people living with cancer, survivors, caregivers, and families to take an active role in their healing, always alongside conventional medical care. He is certified in clinical hypnotherapy through the National Guild of Hypnotists (NGH) and serves as the Resident Hypnotherapist at Winchester Hospital's Center for Healthy Living in Woburn, Massachusetts. His work brings together evidence-informed mind-body practices and compassionate coaching to help people build resilience, reduce stress, and meet recovery with greater confidence and hope.Individuals interested in learning more or scheduling a complimentary consultation may visit or email...About the BookTitle: Mindful Remission: The Mental Science of HealingAuthor: Avinoam Lerner, CHPublication Date: November 21st, 2026Formats: Paperback and Kindle eBookPaperback ISBN: 979-8-9928223-0-6eBook ISBN: 979-8-9928223-1-3Mindful Remission: The Mental Science of Healing will be available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle beginning November 21, 2026.

Marianne Pestana

Marianne Pestana LLC

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Avinoam Lerner Explores the Mind-Body Connection in Healing in His New Book, Mindful Remission News Provided By Marianne Pestana LLC November 20, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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