AI Advantage Live 2026 | Hosted by Tony Robbins & Dean Graziosi

Two of AI Advantage's top educators will show how they use AI in their own lives and businesses at the free AI Advantage LIVE virtual event.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi today shared more about the two educators joining them at the free AI Advantage LIVE virtual event on Saturday, December 12, 2026: Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney, who together lead AI education for AI Advantage.-- Igor Pogany --Igor Pogany is Head of AI Education at AI Advantage and the creator behind one of the most-watched AI education channels on YouTube. Since 2022, he has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals make AI practical, with a focus on simple systems over complicated tools. At the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event, Igor Pogany will show what AI actually does in his own daily life and work, something he has rarely shared with an audience this size, before walking attendees through a first step of their own."I've been preparing for this day for months," said Igor Pogany. "Most people have only seen AI answer questions. I want them to see what it looks like when AI actually knows you and works around your life, and then leave with the first piece of their own."-- Molly Mahoney --Molly Mahoney is an entrepreneur, AI educator, and founder of The Prepared Performer. A former theater performer with no business background, she built a business that generated $2.2 million in a single year, starting on her own. Today, she helps business owners use AI and modern marketing to grow without losing their personal voice. At AI Advantage LIVE, Molly Mahoney will share what changed when AI was built around her life and family, and how she makes sure AI never sounds generic."I wasn't behind on AI, I was behind on sleep," said Molly Mahoney. "When AI started working around my goals and my family instead of adding to my to-do list, everything shifted. That's what I want people to feel on December 12."-- Why Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi Chose Them --Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi describe their own role as finding what works and turning it into a path people will follow. Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney, they say, bring the other half: a deep understanding of what AI can do, and the rare ability to make it simple enough that people actually use it."Igor and Molly are the best I've seen at taking something that feels overwhelming and making it feel doable," said Dean Graziosi. "Pair that with what Tony and I have learned over decades, and that's what makes the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event different."The lineup also includes social media expert Kari Keating and a special message from leadership expert John C. Maxwell.-- What Attendees Will Discover --At the AI Advantage LIVE virtual event, Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi will be joined by Igor Pogany, Head of AI Education at AI Advantage, and entrepreneur Molly Mahoney. Over about five hours, attendees will:- Discover the three ingredients every successful person has relied on, long before AI existed- See why most people get little back from AI, and what the people getting results do differently- Watch how Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney use AI in their own lives and businesses- Hear real stories of ordinary people using AI to do extraordinary thingsStart building the first piece of their own system, and leave knowing exactly what to do next-- Event Details --The AI Advantage LIVE virtual event takes place Saturday, December 12, 2026, beginning at 9AM PT and running approximately five hours. Attendance is free, and the event streams online so people can join from anywhere in the world. Registration is now open.-- Meet Your Hosts ---- About Tony Robbins --Tony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.-- About Dean Graziosi --Dean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, investor and co-founder of Mastermind and AI Advantage alongside Tony Robbins. For more than four decades Dean Graziosi has helped entrepreneurs in more than 150 countries turn their knowledge and experience into thriving businesses through his books, live events, online programs and community. He has founded, invested in or helped build more than 15 companies, and the frameworks and launches he has developed have generated more than $2 billion in sales.-- About Igor Pogany --Igor Pogany is one of the Heads of AI Education at AI Advantage and one of the most trusted voices in practical AI, known for making complex technology simple enough for anyone to use. Raised across multiple countries in Europe and fluent in three languages, Igor Pogany has spent his life breaking down unfamiliar systems into clear, simple steps. Since 2022 he has helped thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals use AI to get time back and get more done, and his teaching is woven throughout The AI Advantage by Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi.-- About Molly Mahoney --Molly Mahoney is one of the Heads of AI Education at AI Advantage, founder of The Prepared Performer and an entrepreneur, AI educator and digital marketing expert. A former theater performer with no business background, Molly Mahoney built a business that generated $2.2 million in a single year, starting on her own. Today she helps business owners use AI and modern marketing to grow their audiences, create content faster and build thriving businesses without ever losing their own voice.

Kari Keating

AI Advantage

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Igor Pogany and Molly Mahoney Join Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi at AI Advantage LIVE on December 12 News Provided By mastermind November 20, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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