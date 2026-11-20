Edmonton's Statvis and Toronto's Adhoc share second place, and Kitchener's Asenion takes third in the competition presented by AWS Startups and Elevata.

- Steve Giovinazzo, Country Leader, AWS Startups CanadaTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elevata, an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, today announced that Toronto's Blueprint has won Built in Canada 2026, a technical pitch competition for Canadian startups presented by AWS Startups and Elevata. Edmonton's Statvis and Toronto's Adhoc tied for second place, while Kitchener's Asenion placed third.Built in Canada gives engineering teams at growth-stage Canadian startups a chance to show what they have built. Nearly 100 startups from eight provinces applied between October 15 and November 5.Shortlisted startups delivered closed-door technical pitches to AWS Startups Canada and Elevata between November 9 and 19. Each presentation consisted of a 15-minute pitch followed by 15 minutes of questions. Judges scored the pitches on technical challenge, engineering quality, innovation, results, next steps, and commercial traction and potential.The winners:. First place: Blueprint (blueprint) turns a single prompt into a buildable hardware project, using AI to generate wiring diagrams, bills of materials and assembly guides.. Joint second place: Statvis (statvis) brings decades of contaminated-site files and data into a single knowledge base with source citations, helping teams close sites, reduce liability and allocate responsibility.. Joint second place: Adhoc (useadhoc) uses an AI agent to draft complete, compliant import declarations for the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), with customs brokers reviewing flagged questions before submission.. Third place: Asenion (asenion) turns regulations and company policies into controls that software can enforce, then checks AI systems and agents for compliance.“It was inspiring to meet so many awesome founders from across Canada,” said Luciana Prieto, VP, Commercials at Elevata.“Team after team walked us through the hard engineering behind products already running in production. Congratulations to Blueprint, Statvis, Adhoc and Asenion, who stood out in a very strong field.”“The engineering depth in these pitches shows how much technical ambition there is in Canada's startup community,” said Steve Giovinazzo, Country Leader, AWS Startups Canada.“We look forward to bringing each winning team together with our specialists and solutions architects to work through what they are building next.”“We're thrilled to win first place in such a distinguished field,” said Pranav Seelam, Co-Founder and CTO of Blueprint.“Thank you to Elevata and AWS for championing the engineering work happening at Canadian startups.”The competition offered more than US$100,000 in prizes. The prize pool included engineering services delivered by Elevata on AWS, AWS credits, a trip to AWS re:Invent and a day with the AWS Startups Canada team. Blueprint's first-place prize includes a trip for one engineer to AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, November 30 to December 4, 2026.Elevata will run Built in Canada again in 2027. Details are available at elevata/en/built-in-canada.About ElevataElevata is an AI-native engineering company and an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with the Generative AI and Small and Medium Business Competencies. The company designs, builds and operates AI, data and cloud systems on AWS. Its teams in Canada, Europe and Brazil have experience delivering more than 400 AWS projects. Visit elevata.Media RelationsElevata...

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Toronto's Blueprint Wins Elevata's Built in Canada 2026 Technical Pitch Competition News Provided By Elevata November 20, 2026, 22:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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