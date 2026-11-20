MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – (

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The TP5 joins EZVIZ's wider Smart Entry range of video doorphones and smart locks, which offer features such as video communication, remote access management and biometric unlocking on selected models. Its wired connection is particularly useful for homes where the entrance gate is some distance from the main building and Wi-Fi coverage may be limited.

Source: EZVIZ

For villas with entrance gates some distance from the main house, thick walls and weak Wi-Fi coverage can make reliable video communication difficult.

The TP5 PoE Kit addresses this with Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology. Using the included PoE switch, a single Ethernet cable delivers both power and network data to each connected doorphone unit, removing the need for separate power wiring or Wi-Fi configuration at those units.

Unlike Wi-Fi connections, which can be affected by interference and fluctuating signal strength, TP5's wired connection provides a more dependable way for homeowners to see and speak to visitors, even at gates located far from the house.

When someone rings the doorbell, residents can see who is outside on the 7-inch indoor touchscreen, with the 3K (5MP) camera providing a detailed view of the entrance. When away from home, they can use the EZVIZ App to check on visitors, speak to them and receive notifications on their phones.

The indoor monitor also lets residents manage compatible EZVIZ devices in one place. For local video recording, TP5 supports memory cards of up to 512 GB, sold separately.

TP5 offers several ways to open the door or gate. Family members can use RFID cards or passcodes, while temporary QR codes provide another option for visitors. Residents can also unlock compatible connected doors or gates through the indoor screen or EZVIZ App after checking who is outside.

For outdoor installation, the weather-resistant intercom panel can operate in temperatures up to 60°C, making it suitable for the hot conditions often experienced in the UAE.

For families who prefer to enter without keys or passcodes, the EZVIZ HP7 Pro 4K video doorphone offers palm vein and 3D facial recognition for unlocking. Its 8-inch indoor touchscreen lets residents check visitors, while remote unlocking makes it easier to welcome guests without going to the door or gate.

The EZVIZ TP5 PoE Video Doorphone is now available at retail reseller stores across the UAE and will be available soon in other Middle Eastern markets.

For more information, visit .

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire ( ) - a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA)