Suraj Shah Returns as 10K Pacer for Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2024

For most athletes, having a suitable training facility close to home is a given. For 22-year-old Suraj Shah, pursuing his passion for open-water swimming means travelling from Ahmedabad to Porbandar, sometimes 12 to 15 times a year, to train in the sea. It is a commitment that has taken him from swimming pool competitions to national sporting events and a 21-nautical-mile sea swim spanning approximately 39 km.

Today, Shah is a multi-sport endurance athlete who has represented Gujarat in swimming and triathlon, competed in cycling events and works as a swimming coach in Ahmedabad. On 29 November, he will bring this experience to the streets of his home city as the 10K Pacer at the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, returning to the event for the sixth time. For Shah, the marathon is an opportunity to put his endurance experience to a different use: helping fellow runners maintain their pace, stay motivated and achieve their personal targets.