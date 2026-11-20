Inspire Institute of Sport To Host Women's Rowing Selection Trials

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) will host the Women's Rowing Talent Identification and Selection trials from December 18-22, 2026, at its Vijaynagar facility. The programme will be held across five days focusing on identifying promising women athletes across two rowing events - Single Sculls (W1x) and Double Sculls (W2x).

The objective is to strengthen India's talent pool in women's rowing and create pathways for future international competitions, according to a release. The initiative will cater to both experienced rowers and young athletes through two distinctive development pathways. While the first pathway will focus on potential to progress towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics for the experienced athletes, the second will look at identifying young, high-potential talent, including athletes from other sporting disciplines who demonstrate the physical attributes and potential required to excel in rowing.

The trials will involve assessment of athletes across physical attributes, fitness levels, technical proficiency and on-water performance. The evaluation will also consider individual boat handling, technique, endurance and competitive potential. For Single Sculls, the focus will be on assessing individual performance and technical ability, while the Doubles Sculls assessment will additionally evaluate potential crew combinations, with focus on synchronisation, communication and compatibility between athletes.

Speaking about the programme, Gary Hall, High Performance Director, Inspire Institute of Sport, said:“Identifying athletes with potential to excel in rowing keeping in mind all the aspects required is an important step towards strengthening India's presence in the sport. Through these trials we aim to assess talent across different stages of development and identify athletes who can be nurtured through a structured high-performance programme. With LA 2028, the 2030 Asian Games and 2032 Brisbane in focus, this initiative is an opportunity to build a strong foundation for the future of women's rowing in India.”

The two pathways will allow IIS address both immediate performance aspirations and the long-term development requirements of the sport. Experienced rowers will be assessed for their readiness and potential to progress towards the LA 2028 Olympic cycle, while younger prospects will be evaluated for their long-term development potential. The latter pathway also presents an opportunity to identify athletes from other sporting disciplines who may possess the physical capabilities required for rowing and can be developed through a structured training programme.

Jeeth Deviah, Head of Talent Identification, Inspire Institute of Sport, said:“Talent identification is about recognising potential and understanding how an athlete's physical attributes and sporting background can translate into success in a particular discipline. Through these trials, we aim to assess athletes across a range of parameters and identify individuals who demonstrate the ability to excel in rowing. The objective is to identify promising individuals and provide them with the right training environment and development pathway to progress towards the international stage."

Through this initiative, IIS aims to contribute to the development of women's rowing in India by identifying athletes with the potential to compete at the highest level and providing selected talent with a structured high-performance development environment. By combining immediate performance objectives with a long-term talent development pathway, the programme seeks to create a stronger foundation for Indian women's rowing across future international sporting cycles.