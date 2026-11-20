UAE Bulls Defend Title With Victory Over Yas Lions In T10 Final

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 21 (ANI): Azam Khan smashed 52 off 22 balls, with three fours and six sixes, as the UAE Bulls beat the Yas Lions by 24 runs in the final of the 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Bulls, who finished third in the group stage, successfully defended their title to win a second consecutive title.

Batting first, the Bulls were off to a flying start through Andre Fletcher (23 off 12), who hit four fours and a six before he was caught by Khuzaima Tanveer off David Willey (1/18) in the fourth over with the score on 47. Azam Khan then took charge and smashed 52 runs at a strike rate of 236 before he was bowled by Awais Ahmad (1/32) in the eighth over, according to a release. Captain Kieron Pollard added a decisive 37 off 17 balls, including four sixes, before he was run out in the tenth over. Shadab Khan finished the innings in style with an unbeaten 14 off 4 balls, including a four and a six, as the Bulls posted 134/3 in 10 overs.

Chasing 135, the Lions lost James Vince for a first-ball duck, caught by Pollard off Khushdil Shah (1/18). Sanjay Krishnamurthi (20 off 9) was caught and bowled by Muhammad Rohid (1/33), Karim Janat (7 off 8) fell to a catch by Fletcher off Shadab Khan (1/12), and Andries Gous (16 off 12) was caught by Shadab off Narine (1/4), leaving the Lions struggling at 46/4 in the sixth over. Tom Moores kept the chase alive with an unbeaten 48 off 20 balls, including six sixes, and added 64 runs with captain Jason Holder (16 off 10). Despite their best efforts, the Lions finished on 110/4 in 10 overs, ultimately falling 24 runs short of the target.

Brief scores: UAE Bulls beat Yas Lions by 24 runs. UAE Bulls 134/3 in 10 overs (Azam Khan 52, Kieron Pollard 37, Andre Fletcher 23; David Willey 1/18, Awais Ahmad 1/32) Yas Lions 110/4 in 10 overs (Tom Moores 48*, Sanjay Krishnamurthi 20; Sunil Narine 1/4, Shadab Khan 1/12).