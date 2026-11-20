Hasan Mahmud To Return Home From South Africa Due To Elbow Injury

Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud will return home from South Africa due to a right elbow injury and miss the second Test as well as the subsequent white-ball matches of the ongoing tour, according to Cricinfo.

Mahmud's injury had already limited his role in the opening Test against South Africa in Johannesburg, where he claimed four wickets for 118 runs. The Bangladesh pacer bowled 30.4 overs in South Africa's first innings before going off the field. He returned on the third morning with heavy strapping around his right elbow but did not bowl in the second innings, as South Africa needed just nine balls to chase down the target of 12 runs.

Among Bangladesh's bowling attack, only Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled more overs than Mahmud during the match. The second Test is scheduled to begin on Monday in Centurion. However, Bangladesh have not yet announced a replacement for the injured pacer, as per the report. Shoriful Islam is the other pace-bowling option in the Bangladesh squad. He last featured for the national side against the West Indies in Dhaka last month, where he claimed two wickets.

Mahmud's absence will also rule him out of Bangladesh's limited-overs assignments in South Africa. The Test series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), scheduled from December 1 to 7, before the three-match T20I series takes place from December 10 to 13. The injury comes as a setback for Bangladesh, who will now have to manage their pace-bowling resources without one of their frontline fast bowlers for the remainder of the tour.