

Business combination closed on November 20, 2026; Melar renamed Everli Global Holdings, Inc.

Class A common stock and warrants expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on Monday, November 23, 2026 under "EVRL" and "EVRLW" Melar units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants to cease trading under "MACIU," "MACI" and "MACIW" at the close of market today, November 20, 2026



NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melar Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq: MACI) ("Melar") and Everli Global Inc. ("Everli"), the multi-retailer online grocery marketplace that brings Italy's favorite supermarkets to customers' phones and front doors, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. The transaction closed today, November 20, 2026.

In connection with the closing, Melar changed its name to Everli Global Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"). The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") has approved the listing of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Global Market, where they are expected to begin trading on Monday, November 23, 2026, under the ticker symbols "EVRL" and "EVRLW," respectively. Melar's units, Class A ordinary shares and warrants will cease trading under "MACIU," "MACI" and "MACIW," respectively, at the close of market today. Outstanding units will be automatically separated into their component Class A common stock and warrants of the Company, and no units will trade on Nasdaq following the closing.

Additional details regarding the closing will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

About Everli

Everli is a leading e-grocery marketplace and delivery platform in Italy. Founded in 2014, Everli connects consumers with their preferred grocery retailers through its online platform and a network of over one thousand weekly active independent shoppers who shop and deliver each order end to end, having served millions of Italian households. Everli's asset-light model gives retailers a fully outsourced e-commerce channel built on their existing store footprint. For more information, visit .

About Melar Acquisition Corp. I

Prior to the closing of the business combination, Melar (Nasdaq: MACI) was a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Melar Acquisition Sponsor I LLC and incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including statements regarding the expected commencement of trading of the Company's securities on Nasdaq. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements due to, among other things, the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on Nasdaq, and the other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement and other documents filed by Melar and Everli with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Neither Melar nor Everli undertakes any obligation to update them, except as required by law. [Counsel to conform to the full legend used in the listing release.]

Media and Investor Relations:

Tony Sklar

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Tel: (347) 588-4226

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ir.everli.com