MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: BCLI) has released the following notice. The full Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Matters and the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, with its exhibits, are available at.

UNIT ED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. DERIVATIVE LITIGATION

Lead Case No. 1:24-cv-01095-DEH

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF STOCKHOLDER DERIVATIVE MATTERS

EXHIBIT D

TO: ALL RECORD HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. (“BRAINSTORM” OR THE“COMPANY”) COMMON STOCK AS OF NOVEMBER 2, 2026, WHO CONTINUE TO OWN SUCH SHARES (“CURRENT BRAINSTORM STOCKHOLDERS”).

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY AS YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THE LITIGATION.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that: (i) the above-captioned consolidated stockholder derivative action (the“Derivative Action”); (ii) the action pending in the Delaware Court of Chancery to compel inspection of Brainstorm's books and records pursuant to 8 Del. C. § 220, styled Shari Roth v. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., C.A. No. 2025-1507-DG (Del. Ch.) (the“220 Action”) and the associated inspection demand pursuant to 8 Del. C. § 220 (the“220 Demand”); and (iii) the two litigation demands served on the Board of Directors of Brainstorm (the“Litigation Demands,” and together with the Derivative Action, 220 Action, and 220 Demand, the“Derivative Matters”), are being settled on the terms set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated November 2, 2026 (the“Stipulation”).1

1 Except as otherwise expressly provided below, all capitalized terms contained herein shall have the same meaning as set forth in the Stipulation.

The Derivative Action is brought derivatively on behalf of nominal defendant Brainstorm and alleges that between February 18, 2020, and September 27, 2023, the Individual Defendants breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by personally making and/or causing the Company to make to the investing public a series of materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Settling Plaintiff Parties specifically allege that the Individual Defendants willfully or recklessly made and/or caused the Company to make false and misleading statements that failed to disclose, inter alia, that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had already invalidated Brainstorm's“floor effect” hypothesis, which was based on misleading, post hoc analysis; (ii) certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control issues were not“trivial,” and instead, the FDA informed the Company in a Refuse to File letter that manufacturing was“grossly deficient” and“critical information” was left out; (iii) the FDA had raised other“red flags,” namely there were over three times the number of deaths in the treatment group for the Phase 3 trial of the Company's amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment, NurOwn, compared to placebo and more adverse events which raised serious safety concerns; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Individual Defendants' statements about Brainstorm's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. The 220 Action was brought against Brainstorm to compel the inspection of Brainstorm's books and records pursuant to 8 Del. C. § 220 related to substantially the same wrongdoing alleged in the Derivative Action. The Litigation Demands were served on Brainstorm's Board of Directors to investigate substantially the same wrongdoing as alleged in the Derivative Action. Defendants have denied and continue to deny each and all of the claims and allegations of wrongdoing asserted in the Derivative Matters.

Pursuant to the terms of the Settlement, Brainstorm agrees to implement and maintain certain corporate governance reforms that are outlined in Exhibit A to the Stipulation (the“Reforms”). The Reforms shall be maintained for a minimum of four (4) years. Brainstorm's Board acknowledges that the Derivative Matters and Settling Plaintiff Parties' and Settling Plaintiff Parties' Counsel's efforts in connection therewith caused the Company to adopt, implement and maintain the Reforms for the agreed upon term, and that the Reforms provide substantial and material benefits to the Company and its stockholders.

After negotiating the material terms of the Settlement, counsel for the Settling Parties negotiated the attorneys' fees and expenses to be paid to Settling Plaintiff Parties' Counsel, subject to Court approval. In light of the substantial benefits conferred upon the Company and its stockholders, Defendants' insurers shall pay to Settling Plaintiff Parties' Counsel seven hundred twenty-five thousand dollars ($725,000.00) for their attorneys' fees and expenses (the“Fee and Expense Amount”), subject to Court approval. Defendants also agreed not to object to the request for the Court to approve Service Awards of up to two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500.00) for each of the six Settling Plaintiff Parties to be paid from the Fee and Expense Amount.

On JANUARY 5, 2027 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing (the“Settlement Hearing”) will be held before the Honorable Dale E. Ho, at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007, in Courtroom 905, for the purpose of determining whether the Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate and whether the Court should approve the agreed-to Fee and Expense Amount and the Service Awards for Settling Plaintiff Parties. Because this is not a class action, except as otherwise provided for in the Stipulation with respect to the Settling Plaintiff Parties, no Current Brainstorm Stockholder has the right to receive any individual compensation as a result of the Settlement.

This Summary Notice provides a condensed overview of certain provisions of the Stipulation and the full Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Matters (the“Notice”). It is not a complete statement of the events of the Derivative Matters or the terms set forth in the Stipulation. This summary should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, the text of the Stipulation. For additional information about the claims asserted in the Derivative Matters, and the terms of the proposed Settlement, you may inspect the Stipulation and its exhibits and other papers at the Clerk's office in the Court at any time during regular business hours. In addition, copies of the Stipulation and its exhibits and the Notice are available on the Investors & Media page of the Company's website,.

The Court may, in its discretion, change the date and/or time of the Settlement Hearing without further notice to you. If you intend to attend the Settlement Hearing, please consult the Court's calendar or the Investors & Media page of the Company's website,, for any change in the format, date or time of the Settlement Hearing.

Inquiries about the Derivative Matters or the Settlement may be made to:

Timothy Brown

THE BROWN LAW FIRM, P.C.

1350 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 1200

New York, NY 10019

Telephone: (516) 922-5427

E-mail:...

J. Brandon Walker

BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C.

1675 Broadway, 14th Floor

New York, NY 10019

Telephone: (212) 308-5858

E-mail:...

You may enter an appearance before the Court, at your own expense, individually or through counsel of your choice. If you want to object at the Settlement Hearing, you must be a Current Brainstorm Stockholder and you must first comply with the procedures for objecting that are set forth in the Notice. Any objection to any aspect of the Settlement must be filed with the Clerk of the Court and served on Settling Plaintiff Parties' Counsel and Defendants' Counsel no later than December 15, 2026 (21 days before the Settlement Hearing), in accordance with the procedures set forth in the Stipulation and the Notice. Any Current Brainstorm Stockholder who fails to object in accordance with such procedures will be bound by the Order and Final Judgment of the Court granting final approval to the Settlement and the releases of claims therein, and shall be deemed to have waived the right to object (including the right to appeal) and forever shall be barred, in this proceeding or in any other proceeding, from raising such objection.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE COURT OR DEFENDANTS WITH QUESTIONS ABOUT THE SETTLEMENT.

DATED: November 10, 2026

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

Contact:

Uri Yablonka, Chief Business Officer

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