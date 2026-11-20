Pooya Mohit | Head of Marketing Client Relations Sergio Tiffer | Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fernanda Aburto | Marketing Virtual Assistant

Its All-in-One Real Estate Virtual Assistant pairs AI tools, real estate training and supervised offices, typically cutting operating costs by 30% to 60%.

- Steve LacrosseVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VOOV, a real estate virtual staffing company headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is introducing a new approach to virtual staffing built for an industry under pressure to cut expenses, improve productivity, and put artificial intelligence to work.Built around its philosophy, "Real Estate Experts. AI-Powered. Efficiency-Driven," VOOV combines dedicated virtual professionals, AI-enhanced capabilities, professionally supervised offices, and complete operational support into a turnkey solution for real estate businesses across North America. The result goes beyond conventional remote staffing: a fully supported extension of a real estate business, built for performance, consistency, and long-term growth.AI-Powered. Human-Driven.Artificial intelligence is changing how real estate businesses communicate, market their services, manage information, and serve clients. Through AI-focused training and modern productivity tools, VOOV virtual professionals combine human expertise with intelligent technology for faster execution and smarter workflows across content development, administration, marketing support, research, lead management, and business operations.Unlike approaches that rely only on automation, VOOV keeps a human-centered model where technology supports professionals rather than replacing their judgment. Human expertise provides the understanding. AI enhances the execution. VOOV provides the structure to bring it together.The All-in-One Real Estate Virtual AssistantBusiness owners have traditionally needed separate hires or outside vendors for administrative support, social media, marketing coordination, graphic design, and other operational work. VOOV's All-in-One Real Estate Virtual Assistant is designed to simplify that. With cross-functional training, industry knowledge, and AI-enhanced tools, one dedicated professional can support several areas of a business, depending on the client's needs and the scope of the role:. Administrative operations: scheduling, database and CRM updates, document preparation, and client communications.. Marketing execution: social media management, content coordination, and email campaigns.. Creative production: AI-assisted graphic design, branded materials, and listing presentations.. Real estate operations: lead follow-up, transaction coordination support, and listing administration.. AI-enhanced productivity: research, content drafting, reporting, and workflow optimization.For brokers and growing teams, this can mean more capabilities and the flexibility to scale without continuously expanding overhead.A Supervised Office, Not a Work-from-Home ArrangementWhile most virtual staffing depends on professionals working alone from home, VOOV brings its talent together in professional offices in Managua, Nicaragua, aligned with U.S. Central time. Virtual professionals work alongside supervisors, teammates, and dedicated support departments, backed by:. Professional office facilities and workstations.. On-site supervision and performance oversight.. Recruitment, human resources, training, onboarding, and continuous coaching.. Finance, payroll, and administrative management.. Dedicated IT support, plus backup power and internet.. A dedicated client liaison and internal processes for quality, continuity, and accountability.Typically 30% to 60% Lower Operating CostsAs real estate companies reevaluate expenses, VOOV offers a cost-conscious alternative to traditional hiring. Depending on the position and comparable employment costs, businesses typically reduce operating costs by 30% to 60% by moving eligible functions to VOOV. Results vary by role and the costs being compared.The opportunity goes beyond savings. VOOV helps clients redirect resources toward lead generation, client acquisition, sales, customer experience, and business expansion.Steve Lacrosse, Principal Broker and Operations Manager and a VOOV client, described his experience: "We had a super qualified individual who has a bigger skill set than, quite honestly, probably anyone we would have found locally."A Track Record Built on Client ExperienceSince its founding in 2021, VOOV has served more than 200 clients and earned more than 100 five-star Google reviews. The company's view is that successful virtual staffing takes more than filling a position. It requires effective recruiting, proper training, reliable infrastructure, continuous support, and clear communication, which is why VOOV positions itself as a long-term growth partner rather than a transactional staffing vendor.VOOV shared this perspective at T3 Sixty's EDGE: The Tech and Data Forum in October 2026, where VOOV's Pooya Mohit joined T3 Sixty CEO Jack Miller on stage.About VOOVVOOV is a U.S.-headquartered real estate virtual staffing company and strategic growth partner based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Founded in 2021 and born inside a real estate brokerage, VOOV provides AI-powered, real estate-trained virtual professionals to agents, teams, brokerages, and related fields such as mortgage, contractors, and property management across North America. Learn more at .Media Contact: VOOV Marketing & Communications,...

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VOOV Introduces AI-Powered Real Estate Virtual Assistants to Help Agents and Brokerages Scale Smarter News Provided By VOOV LLC November 20, 2026, 21:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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