MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States, India, Japan and Australia had launched a joint effort to develop advanced artificial intelligence. But he put limits on what Washington would share and threatened to tax US companies that build data centres overseas.

Speaking after his return from Asia, Trump added that the four leaders had agreed at their Quad summit in Philippines's Manila on Tuesday to develop what he called "superintelligence (SI)".

He said the programme would serve interests the four countries shared, but made clear that he wanted the technology developed in the United States.

"We launched a new quad SI accelerator, aligning our four countries to develop superintelligence," Trump added.

He said that US participation would be limited.

He gave no details of how the four partners would divide the work or what research the United States would share.

Trump also announced what he called the first Quad Bureau Leaders Forum.

He said it would bring the four countries together on economic security and help them strengthen supply chains.

The leaders also agreed to work more closely on maritime security and surveillance.

He cited cyber security and the protection of undersea cables among their concerns.

On AI, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to work together on safeguards.

He ranked the United States first and China second in the development of the technology, saying no other country came close.

He gave no details of the safeguards in his account of the talks.

"Whoever wins SI wins," he said.

Trump was more specific about where he wanted American companies to build the data centres that support AI.

He said companies that chose an overseas site would face a substantial US tax.

He cited a proposed project in Finland, without naming the company behind it or specifying the tax rate.

He said he had yet to discuss the idea with his own staff.

His message to US communities considering a data centre was to bargain with the companies over what residents would get.

If a project failed to win approval in Texas or California, he said, its developers could look to West Virginia or another state that wanted the investment.

Trump said companies could build their own power supplies and negotiate payments with host communities.

He cited a project in Louisiana where, he said, teachers were being offered $50,000 to help secure approval.

He added that delays in securing permission to build in the United States could drive companies abroad.

Elsewhere in Manila, Trump said the Philippines and Malaysia had agreed to use US technology and services for their cloud infrastructure.

He announced those commitments as part of a wider account of his talks with Southeast Asian leaders.

He gave no indication that the proposed tax would apply to those agreements.

The Quad brings together India, the United States, Japan and Australia for consultations on the Indo-Pacific. Its agenda has grown beyond maritime cooperation to include critical and emerging technologies, infrastructure and the security of supply chains. Its leaders first met as a group in 2021.

Undersea cables, one focus of the maritime work Trump described, carry data between countries.

Data centres house the computers that store and process it.

The availability of reliable electricity is a major consideration in choosing sites for the large computing facilities used to develop and run AI systems.