MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern International Ltd. (“Eastern International” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ELOG), a provider of domestic and cross-border professional logistic services and construction services including project logistic, general logistic and new energy infrastructure construction, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 12,499,993 ordinary shares of the Company (the“Offering”) at a public offering price of $0.36 per share (the“Offering Price”).

The Company received gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million from the Offering, before deducting placement agent commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for growth capital, general working capital and other general corporate purposes.

uSmart Capital, LLC acted as the sole placement agent in connection with this Offering. FisherBroyles, LLP acted as counsel to the Company, and Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC acted as counsel to uSmart Capital, LLC for the Offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-299762) (the“Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 9, 2026. A final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC on November 19, 2026 and is available on the SEC's website at . Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at . Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from uSmart Capital, LLC at ..., or by calling +1 (646)-908-2998.

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no sale of these securities may be made in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Eastern International Ltd.

Eastern International Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELOG) is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The Company, through Hangzhou TC-Link Logistics Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou TC-Link”), Suzhou TC-Link Logistics Co., Ltd. (“Suzhou TC-Link”) and its subsidiaries, all wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, provides domestic and cross-border professional logistic services including project logistic and general logistic and, through Guizhou Tianrun Zhi Cheng Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., also a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, provides construction services for new energy infrastructure construction projects. Suzhou TC-Link was established on January 9, 2006, in Jiangsu Province, China. Suzhou TC-Link has obtained the internationally recognized IS09001 certificate of high-quality service (2015 standard). Eastern International has 9 wholly owned subsidiaries globally, and its operating network in China includes 5 warehouses/logistic centers and 2 branch offices, covering key cities in mainland China, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and Central Asia. For more information, please visit

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the final prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Eastern International specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Eastern International Ltd.

Mr. Lin Tan

Tel: +86 0571-82356096

Email: ...