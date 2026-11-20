MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Dallas criminal defense and appeals lawyer answers 20 questions Texans ask after an arrest or a call from federal agents.

DALLAS, TX, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





John Helms

Dallas criminal defense and appeals lawyer John Helms has released a podcast interview titled "Understanding Texas Criminal Defense: Trials, Appeals and Your Rights." In it, legal news reporter Grace Alison puts 20 questions to him about what happens when someone in Texas is investigated, arrested or convicted.[1] The 25-minute episode moves in order through a criminal case: the first day of an investigation, the decision between a plea deal and a trial, and the appeal.

Helms brings both sides of the courtroom to those answers. After law school, he clerked for the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. He later practiced as a partner at Susman Godfrey and at Fish & Richardson. He then served as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas before returning to private practice as a criminal defense lawyer. He has also been appointed as a special prosecutor in state cases, and says he has practiced law for more than 35 years.[1]

What to do if the FBI, IRS or other federal agents contact you

Helms says no one is required to answer agents' questions about their involvement in a case without a lawyer present. His advice is to tell the agent you're hiring a lawyer who will be in touch. "You don't want to answer a bunch of questions not understanding the traps that they may be setting for you," he says.[1]

When to hire a criminal defense lawyer in Texas

He says the time to hire is before any charge is filed. "You should hire a criminal defense lawyer as soon as you know that you're under investigation. You shouldn't wait until there are charges."[1] Early work can sometimes head off charges altogether. It also lets the defense build its case while evidence is fresh and witnesses still remember the details.

Plea deal or trial

Helms says the decision turns on three things: how strong the government's case is, how strong the defenses are, and what deal is on the table. A guilty plea almost always brings a shorter sentence than a conviction at trial, especially in federal court. If a not guilty verdict looks likely, though, trial is the better path.[1]

What a criminal defense lawyer costs in Texas

Helms gives his own fee ranges. He says he typically charges between $10,000 and $150,000 for state cases and between about $25,000 and $200,000 for federal cases. Where a case falls in that range depends on the type of case, its complexity, the court, and how far it is from his office.[1] He warns against hiring a lawyer on the strength of a first-meeting sales pitch, because at that stage the lawyer has heard only part of the story. "So don't believe those kinds of sales pitches," he says.[1]

Why your trial lawyer needs to understand appeals

A large part of the interview covers preserving error. To keep an issue alive for appeal, a trial lawyer has to make the right objection at the right time. Sometimes the lawyer also has to put excluded evidence on the record outside the jury's presence. "If you don't do that right, the court of appeals may say that they don't have to consider that issue," Helms says.[1]

He also walks through how a Texas criminal appeal works:

The appeals lawyer reviews the trial transcript and the record.The lawyer writes an opening brief. Every issue must be raised in that brief, because new issues cannot be added later.The state files a response, and the defense files one final reply.The court decides whether to hear oral argument.The court rules. Helms notes there is no deadline for that ruling.[1]

Federal court, state court and the Dallas-Fort Worth jury map

Federal and state cases run under different laws, procedures, rules of evidence and jury pools. One example Helms gives: in federal court, a hearing usually has to be requested in writing, and the judge may rule without holding one.[1]

He also says that across North Texas, the county shapes the case. A jury in Dallas County can look very different from one in Collin, Denton, or Tarrant County, and so can sentences for the same crime. In the Eastern District of Texas courthouse in Plano, a single jury panel can mix highly educated jurors with rural ones.[1]

Your rights during a traffic stop

Helms says a driver must give basic identifying information and produce a license, insurance and registration when asked. A driver does not have to answer questions about drinking, destination or what is in the car. A driver also does not have to consent to a search of the car or to a blood or breath sample. Police may still be able to get a warrant.[1]

The episode closes with a West Texas trial in Colorado City that ended in a not guilty verdict for Helms' client. Helms credits the result to months of preparing the client to explain earlier statements he had made to police.[1]

About John Helms

John Helms is a Dallas criminal defense and appeals lawyer who handles state and federal cases throughout Texas. His practice includes federal drug trafficking, wire fraud, mail fraud, healthcare fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, violent crime and sex crime defense, as well as state and federal appeals. He is a former federal prosecutor for the Northern District of Texas.





Media contact

William Perras

Law Office of John M. Helms

8100 John W. Carpenter Fwy., Suite 101, Dallas, TX 75247

214-666-8010

Johnhelms.attorney



This release is for general information and is not legal advice. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any other case.

[1] John Helms, interviewed by Grace Alison, "Understanding Texas Criminal Defense Podcast: Trials, Appeals and Your Rights," johnhelms.attorney, published Sept. 28, 2026.