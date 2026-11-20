COMA Press Release potential Talent

Prince William and California State recognizing Dance Music content

COMA recognizes previous content/talent loved by millions (i.e. Superhero and Dance Music content) while promoting something new talent is working on.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We created the 1 Hour-Pop-UP Bi-Coastal COMA (CrossOver Music content Awards) awards show to recognize 7 to 9 Music/Film/TV/Fashion/Sports/Media + extraordinary indiviudals that will engage at least 10 percent of 1.5 Billion Cross Over content Music Fans across the globe. Stay Tuned as we update our website on when and where fans can join COMA creating memories for a life time in the next two weeks.

Drac Guiavante

DJ's Corner Productions LLC

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COMA (CrossOver content Music Awards) Awards News Provided By DJ's Corner Productions LLC November 20, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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