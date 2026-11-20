Texas-Born, Nashville-Based Artist Showcases a Sassy Side of Her Artistry With Soulful Pop-Country Single as Momentum Builds at Country Radio

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Texas-Born, Nashville-Based Artist Showcases a Sassy Side of Her Artistry With Soulful Pop-Country Single as Momentum Builds at Country RadioRising country singer-songwriter Adysen Malek is turning up the attitude and embracing her sassy side with the release of“'Fore The Whiskey,” available today across digital music platforms.Produced by Jason Wyatt for We The People Music Productions, the infectious new single combines Malek's soulful vocals, country sensibilities and contemporary pop-country influences, delivering a playful, flirtatious anthem that radiates confidence and personality.Rooted in country music but never confined by genre, Malek continues to explore the breadth of her artistry with“'Fore The Whiskey,” showcasing a different side of the Texas native whose distinctive blend of country, blues and soul is earning growing recognition among fans and industry tastemakers alike.“With“'Fore The Whiskey,” I wanted to explore a more pop-country sound and step into a different side of my artistry,” shares Malek.“She's sassy, soulful, confident, and definitely not afraid to tell a guy to kiss her before the whiskey wears off! Every time I perform this song, I get to channel a little more of that fearless side of myself.”The release arrives amid a period of significant career momentum for Malek, whose music has gained traction at country radio nationwide. Her single,“Whiskey After Women,” has garnered more than 3,000 weekly radio spins nationally, including more than 2,000 weekly spins in Texas alone. Her recent country radio chart success includes:- No. 10 – CDX True Indie Chart- No. 26 – Texas Regional Radio Report (T3R)- No. 26 – American Country Music Chart- No. 29 – Texas Country Music Association Chart- No. 76 – MusicRow Country Breakout ChartBorn and raised in the small town of Edna, Texas, Malek discovered her love for storytelling and performance through theatre at an early age. Her passion for the stage led her to San Antonio, where she studied performing arts during high school, before ultimately relocating to Nashville to pursue music full time.Drawing inspiration from an eclectic mix of artists, including Eva Cassidy, Kacey Musgraves, Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt and Carrie Underwood, Malek has developed a sound that seamlessly blends country storytelling, blues-infused instrumentation, soulful vocals and contemporary influences. Her growing catalog of original music, including“Cry Me a River,”“White Dress Direction,”“Whiskey After Women,”“Break Up-Grade” and“Hats in Heaven,” reflects both her versatility and her commitment to creative authenticity.In 2026, Malek was named a Future Faces Award recipient at the Texas Regional Radio Awards and earned recognition as a finalist for Texas New Female Vocalist of the Year and Emerging of the Year at the Texas Country Music Awards. She has also opened for an impressive roster of established country artists, including Tracy Lawrence, Rick Trevino, Wade Bowen, John Conlee, Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis and William Clark Green.With an expanding national radio presence, growing industry recognition and an unwavering commitment to making music that is uniquely her own, Malek is carving out her place in the country music landscape.“'Fore The Whiskey” represents the latest chapter in her artistic evolution and introduces listeners to an even more confident, adventurous side of the rising artist.“'Fore The Whiskey” is available now on digital music platforms.For more information, visit and follow Malek on Instagram at @AdysenMalekMusic.ABOUT ADYSEN MALEK:Adysen Malek is a Texas-born, Nashville-based country singer-songwriter whose music blends authentic country storytelling with blues, soul and contemporary influences. Raised in Edna, Texas, Malek discovered her passion for performance through theatre before studying performing arts in San Antonio and relocating to Nashville to pursue music full time. A 2026 Texas Regional Radio Awards Future Faces Award recipient, Malek has earned significant national and regional country radio airplay, industry recognition and opportunities to open for some of country music's most celebrated artists. With a distinctive voice, an independent creative spirit and influences spanning multiple genres, Malek is building a career defined by authenticity, versatility and a fearless approach to making music.

AARON CRISLER

CONDUIT MEDIA

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RISING COUNTRY SINGER-SONGWRITER ADYSEN MALEK RELEASES NEW SINGLE,“'FORE THE WHISKEY,” AVAILABLE TODAY News Provided By Conduit Media November 20, 2026, 21:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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