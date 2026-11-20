MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that China had agreed for the first time to hold talks with the United States and Russia on reducing the risk of nuclear conflict.

He said the commitment came at a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in China's Shenzhen.

Trump said the three leaders issued a declaration agreeing that "nuclear conflict must never be allowed to happen".

He gave no date for the talks and announced no agreement to reduce the number of weapons any of the three countries holds.

Beijing had previously resisted such discussions because its nuclear arsenal was much smaller than those of the United States and Russia, Trump told a news conference in Washington after returning from Asia.

He put China's stockpile at about 600 weapons and predicted it could catch up with the United States within 10 years.

Trump acknowledged his own reservations about disarmament.

He said he had spoken often about a world without nuclear weapons but would find it difficult, as the US President, to agree to cut the American arsenal in half.

He cited the deterrent value of the weapons and said a deal among the three powers would still leave other countries with nuclear arms.

Iran figured prominently in the talks.

Trump said he, Xi and Putin discussed how to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and spent considerable time on the prospect of Tehran acquiring one.

They also discussed security on the Korean Peninsula.

Trump announced no specific undertaking by Beijing or Moscow on either issue.

The war in Ukraine came up both at the summit and in a separate meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation gathering.

Trump said the Russian leader had expressed a desire to end the war through diplomacy.

He said the personal hostility between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remained an obstacle.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the size of the three nuclear arsenals made regular contact between their leaders essential.

He described the Shenzhen meeting as an opening for diplomats to negotiate specific agreements.

Relations among the Presidents, he said, also affected the work of officials handling trade disputes with China and other issues with Russia.

Trump said the leaders found some common ground beyond nuclear policy.

The three countries agreed to work together to increase production of oil, petrol and diesel to ease pressure on global prices, he added.

He gave no production targets.

He also said China joined the US and Russia in criticising what they regarded as overreach by the International Criminal Court.

The Shenzhen declaration follows an earlier pledge involving a wider group of nuclear powers.

In January 2022, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States issued a joint statement affirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. All five countries are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

For decades, Washington and Moscow negotiated limits on their strategic nuclear forces through bilateral treaties.

New START, signed by US President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, set ceilings on deployed strategic warheads and the missiles and bombers that carry them.

China was never a party to that treaty. Its participation in the talks Trump announced would bring Beijing into direct discussions with the two countries that built the largest arsenals during the Cold War.