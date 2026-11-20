Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Bruno Fernandes As Manchester United Captain

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Bruno Fernandes will continue as the club's captain, reaffirming the midfielder's importance to the team. Fernandes has held the captain's armband on a permanent basis since 2023, when former manager Erik ten Hag officially appointed him during the club's pre-season tour of the United States.

The Portuguese midfielder has also continued to lead the side under subsequent managers Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick, establishing himself as a key figure at Old Trafford. Fernandes enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, setting a new Premier League record for the most assists in a single season. He was also named the PFA and FWA Player of the Year.

Speaking during Friday's press conference, Pochettino praised the commitment of the players and described Fernandes as an important part of the team. "I think the commitment of all the players - we were chatting - is amazing,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Manchester United's website.“Bruno is our captain and is a very important player. But all the players need to feel they are important, from the top to the bottom, or the bottom to the top."

Fernandes's current contract situation has been the subject of a lot of talk, and the end of Pochettino's response addressed a question regarding a potential new deal.“Bruno is our captain and is a very important player,” he added.“I think we will have time after to talk about Bruno, the thing that you ask me [about his contract expiring]."