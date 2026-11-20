57th International Film Festival of India Kicks Off with Grand Note

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 21 (ANI): With elaborate arrangements, a spectacular musical extravaganza and a gathering of prominent film personalities and dignitaries, the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opened on a grand note at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa on Friday. The opening ceremony witnessed a vibrant celebration of cinema, bringing together artistes, filmmakers and delegates from across the world under this year's theme, 'Stories Without Borders'.

The festival brings together 86 nations and showcases over 150 films, celebrating cinema's ability to transcend geographical boundaries and connect people through stories and shared emotions. Adding to the grandeur of the inaugural evening were musical and cultural performances celebrating the universal language of cinema. A symphonic orchestra led by three-time Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej presented 'A World of Cinema Through Music', taking the audience on a musical journey across cultures and cinematic traditions. The ceremony also featured 'Music Without Borders', an international musical collaboration bringing together musicians from different countries to celebrate harmony and cultural exchange.