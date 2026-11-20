Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa Play Out Gripping Test Twenty Draw

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 21 (ANI): In a contest that showcased both the attacking possibilities and tactical nuances of Test Twenty, Clive Lloyd mentored Europe and AB de Villiers' Sub-Saharan Africa played out a gripping draw at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo. Despite finishing with a 53-run advantage on aggregate, Europe were denied victory as Sub-Saharan Africa held their nerve in the final innings, losing just two wickets while batting out their 20 overs, according to a release.

With each team batting twice in the Girls' and Boys' innings, the contest went down to the final passage of play, where Sub-Saharan Africa's resistance brought Test Twenty's unique Rule 6 into focus. Girls Set the Stage: Elizabeth Joy Snowden led the way for Europe in the opening Girls' innings, producing an impressive 74 off 52 deliveries, including 11 fours and a six. With Swara Tempalli contributing 18, Europe posted 146/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Kanchan was the pick of the Sub-Saharan Africa bowlers with 2/26, while Astha T and Asmita Amol Shende claimed a wicket each. In response, Sub-Saharan Africa were bowled out for 122 in 18.3 overs, conceding a 24-run lead. Payal Jhakar top-scored with 30 off 28 balls, while Asmita Amol Shende chipped in with 21. Ananya Srivastava (2/6) and Swara Tempalli (2/12) led Europe's bowling effort to give their side an early advantage.

Boys Turn Up the Tempo

The Boys' innings brought a change in momentum, with Shiv Ratna Shreyas providing the fireworks for Europe. His blistering 69 off 40 balls, featuring five fours and five sixes, laid the foundation for a formidable total. Kavin Neeraj Chaddha added 37, before Anirudh Sharma (31* off 16) and Parth Vetal (26*) provided a late flourish to take Europe to 175/4 in 20 overs. Vasanth Rajagopalan was the standout bowler for Sub-Saharan Africa, finishing with 3/37. Facing a target of 200 runs to surpass Europe's aggregate, Sub-Saharan Africa needed a substantial final-innings effort. Dhruv Sandeep Kondhare anchored the chase with an unbeaten 68 off 53 balls, while Rohan Sikri's 37 off 21 deliveries provided the attacking impetus. Henko Landman remained unbeaten on 17 as Sub-Saharan Africa closed on 146/2 after their 20 overs.

Rule 6 Keeps the Drama and Draw Alive

While Europe finished ahead on aggregate, Test Twenty's Rule 6 ensured the contest had another dimension. Under the rule, the team batting second in the final innings can secure a draw provided it has lost fewer than five wickets. Once the fifth wicket falls, the possibility of a draw is removed and the result is determined by aggregate runs. With Sub-Saharan Africa losing only two wickets in their final innings, they successfully held on to the draw despite trailing by 53 runs on aggregate. It was a demonstration of how Test Twenty combines the urgency of T20 cricket with the strategic depth and possibility of a draw traditionally associated with Test cricket.

The contest was another illustration of Test Twenty's distinctive playing philosophy. With both teams batting twice, each innings restricted to 20 overs and the overall result determined by aggregate runs, the format demands a balance of attacking intent, tactical awareness and resilience.