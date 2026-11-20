Congress Leaders Allege Bias in BCCI Decision to Drop Mohammed Siraj

Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over dropping Mohammed Siraj from the Indian Test side during the first Test against New Zealand. The Congress leader alleged that the selection process was biased. His remarks came after Congress MP Imran Masood alleged discrimination against the Indian pacer following his exclusion from the Test squad.

Speaking to reporters, Khan questioned the repeated omission of Siraj and alleged that the BCCI was affecting the cricketer's career despite his ability to perform for the country. "The BCCI seems intent on destroying Mohammed Siraj's career. He is a player capable of bringing glory to the nation, yet he is consistently left out during the selection process. Are we to infer that he is being excluded because his name is Siraj?" he said.

Khan further said that sports selection should be based solely on merit and should not be influenced by a player's caste, social background or religion. "The current selection process appears to be biased... This is a matter that concerns the nation and the Indian cricket team. Sports should not be influenced by caste, social background, or religion; merit should be the only criterion," he said.

Calling Siraj a talented player, Khan said his exclusion had led to resentment among the public. "Siraj is a talented player, and his exclusion has caused resentment among the public," he added. Meanwhile, on Congress MP Imran Masood alleging discrimination against Cricketer Mohammed Siraj amid omission from the Indian Test side, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi told reporters, "...The party currently in power hasn't appointed a single Muslim as a minister. They are a government that refuses to provide any space for Muslims, and Siraj, too, is a part of that same system."

Earlier, Congress MP Imran Masood had alleged that Siraj's exclusion despite his performances pointed towards discrimination. "It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," the Congress MP had told ANI.

The controversy has also attracted criticism from former cricketers and experts, with former India head coach Ravi Shastri questioning the decision to leave out the Hyderabad pacer. "Hope India bounce back strongly. But if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something," Shastri wrote on X.

Former India captain and Telangana Minister Mohammed Azharuddin also expressed disappointment over Siraj's exclusion, saying his performances in the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah warranted better consideration. "Disappointed to see Mohammed Siraj missing from the India squad. His performances, especially when Team India needed him in Bumrah's absence, have shown his commitment, ability and fighting spirit. He has consistently stepped up and delivered for the country. While I wish Kamboj the very best, I believe Siraj deserved better consideration. I hope this decision is explained to him with the clarity and respect he deserves," Azharuddin said on X.

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar had also questioned Siraj's omission during the broadcast, pointing out that the pacer had never let the team down and was in good rhythm. Siraj's exclusion has raised questions given his impressive record in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle. He is India's leading wicket-taker in the current cycle, with 43 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 26.81 and a strike rate of 45.69.