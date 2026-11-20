ILT20 Season 5 Kicks Off in UAE With Star Players Ready for Action

The ILT20 Season 5 arrives on a wave of excitement, ready to light up the UAE once again with world-class cricket for fans around the world. With the region's premier T20 league set to begin tomorrow, key players from all six franchises gathered at the Office, Expo City, Dubai, ahead of the tournament, expressing their anticipation and outlining their expectations for the season ahead.

According to a release, New Zealand stalwart Colin Munro, who returns to the league after two seasons, this time with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, noted,“It's great to see the league growing. It would be rude not to say we want to go the whole way, but we also just want to have some fun and enjoy the tournament. It's not every day in the UAE that you can watch the calibre of players that are here right now.”

Representing the reigning champions Desert Vipers' England pacer David Payne said,“We have a strong core with a few new faces, and we've tried to keep the consistency so that it translates onto the pitch again. Bringing in Shadab Khan as skipper is a great shout for us. Moreover, we all know what a world-class player Tom Curran is. Babar Azam is a world-class talent too, and I'm looking forward to picking his brains and working with him.”

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, who will be making his ILT20 debut with the Dubai Capitals, shared his excitement to finally play in the UAE:“It's always a nice place to play your cricket in such great facilities. South African players have always wanted to play in this tournament because the standard of the competition is quite good.”

Making his ILT20 debut as captain of the Gulf Giants, South African powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen is looking forward to the new challenge:“It's always exciting to play against players you don't know about. In all such tournaments around the world, there's always one guy whose life and career change after a strong performance. I know there will be plenty such players this season as well.”

Afghanistan legend Rashid Khan, who has regularly turned out for MI Emirates, remarked,“Since this league started, UAE cricket has grown a lot. The youngsters get the opportunity to play with all the big superstars from around the world and learn from them. When you have your own league and all the professional players come and share the pavilion with the youngsters, they learn from it and keep improving. It's a great thing for the game, and we will see a lot of good times coming.”

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who will lead the Sharjah Warriorz this time around, stated,“It's great that associate players have been included as must-play members, because I believe there are a lot of associate cricketers who are good enough to play in these leagues but unfortunately don't get looked at. It's nice to have one associate playing and two in the squad. It's going to be a nice mixture of players.”

Season 5 begins tomorrow, Saturday, 21 November, with a thrilling clash between defending champions Desert Vipers and last season's runners-up MI Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the opening match, fans at the Dubai International Stadium will be treated to a glittering Opening Ceremony from 6:30 pm, blending cricketing tradition with entertainment. Highlights include the on-stage toss, a special performance, the launch of the league's new anthem and a spectacular fireworks finale, before the opening match gets underway at 7:20 pm.

Fans can also look forward to a star-studded line-up through the season including the likes of Babar Azam, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Marcus Stoinis, David Miller and Liam Livingstone. Some of the biggest names in the game will call the action across all 34 matches. Brett Lee, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Robin Uthappa join the panel this season, alongside returning voices Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shoaib Akhtar and Ian Bishop.