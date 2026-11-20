MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“At least eight people have been injured in an enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih. A restaurant, garages and cars have been damaged in the city,” he said.

All relevant emergency services are working at the scene.

Monitoring channels had warned of the threat of a ballistic missile strike.

Later, the regional governor reported that the number of injured had risen to 20, including three children.

“The number of people injured in the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 20. Three children are among the victims. A seven-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life,” he wrote.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported on Telegram that Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih with two ballistic missiles.

“A cynical strike by the Russian invaders with two ballistic missiles. They hit the parking lot of a popular restaurant in the city center,” he wrote.

Vilkul added that during the search and rescue operation, the enemy launched two more strikes using jet-powered Shahed drones.

Many residential buildings and businesses in the surrounding area have been damaged.

Later, Vilkul provided an update on the consequences of the attack.

“A 20-year-old woman, an ambulance paramedic, died in hospital,” he wrote.

All those injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Injury toll from Russianon Zaporizhzhia rises to ten

As Ukrinform reported, on November 17, Russian forces launched more than 30 attacks on five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring 20 people, including two children.

Photo: Oleksandr Hanzha / Telegram