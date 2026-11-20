MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Lieutenant General Guillaume Beaurpere, Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU), in an interview with Ukrinform in Brussels.

“The first thing I would tell you is it's got to be Ukrainian-led with European support,” he said.

Commenting on NSATU's role in developing Ukraine's military capabilities, he clarified that the mission's mandate was focused on“the here and now.”

“Our mandate is to make sure that we coordinate and synchronize training, support, materiel and sustainment, and forced development today for the fight that the Ukrainians must fight today, and tomorrow into the winter,” he said, adding that the Command also kept the future in view.

“There is always an eye on the future. But that really is mostly focused on NATO interoperability and how we want to drive towards a future Ukrainian military that would be interoperable with its partners,” the General said.

He also stressed the importance of professional military education and institution-building.

“I think that's another place where we're starting to build the seeds of that future force and that future interoperable military in Ukraine,” he said.

“So, you focus on the people, you develop them professionally, you put them in the right leader development programs, and you focus on the institutions that will drive that leader development for the foreseeable future. I think that those investments are key, and we can do that through the training division and our training coordination,” Beaurpere said.

focuses on building integrated air defense ecosystem for Ukraine – NSATU commande

As Ukrinform reported, NSATU Commander Lieutenant General Guillaume Beaurpere said that investment in professional military education, the development of the non-commissioned officer corps, and command and staff training was critically important for preparing the next generation of Ukrainian military leaders.