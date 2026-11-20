MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the investigation, enemy drones struck a settlement in the suburbs of Kharkiv in the evening. As of now, six people have been reported injured, including two boys aged 12 and 14. The consequences of the attack are still being assessed.

At around 14:15, a strike, preliminarily identified as an attack by a Geran-4 unmanned aerial vehicle, was recorded in Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district. Russian forces damaged the windows of two apartment buildings, a car and a power line. Two men were injured.

During the day, in the village of Besarabivka in the Berestyn district, an enemy drone, preliminarily identified as a Geran-5, struck an open area. Residential buildings and a car were damaged. A 63-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

At around 9:40, Russian forces reportedly used a multiple-launch rocket system with a cluster munition in the town of Barvinkove, Izium district. Eight households were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russian forces attack, injuring 20 people

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone attacked a suburb of Kharkiv in the evening of November 20, injuring six people, including two children.