Professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Michigan

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Professor Smith earned her undergraduate degree in economics from the University of Wyoming and both graduate degrees in economics (M.A. and Ph.D.) at Virginia Tech. She joined the UM-Dearborn faculty in 1988 and retired in 2020.

Professor Smith's research focused on the relationships between health and socioeconomic status. For example, she published a book on whether participation in the food stamps program causes obesity among low-income Americans. She has also examined whether asthma leads to lower wealth accumulation or if wealth protects against asthma.

–present Professor of Economics, University of Michigan

Experience