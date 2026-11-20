MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGLEY, B.C, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tru Cooperative Bank has been named one of Canada's Most AdmiredTM Corporate Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition comes at a time when employers across the country contend with a changing labour market and continued pressure to attract and retain skilled workers.

Canada's labour market saw little employment growth in October, while the unemployment rate rose to 6.7 per cent, according to Statistics Canada's Labour Force Survey. In British Columbia, where Tru has a significant employment presence, added about 12,000 jobs during the month.

Since first receiving the Waterstone recognition in 2023, Tru has put more focus on retaining and developing its workforce of 1,300 employees. About 60 per cent of Tru's vacancies are filled internally each year, reflecting strong internal mobility. In a 2026 pulse-check survey, 82 per cent of respondents said they receive the training and development needed to be effective, up from 62 per cent in 2022. Voluntary turnover has remained around nine per cent since 2023, down from 12 per cent in 2022 and lower than the 10 per cent benchmark reported in the Canada Mercer Turnover Survey.

“The first time we received this recognition, we were in a very different place as an organization, says Launi Skinner, CEO, Tru Cooperative Bank.“Since 2023, our employees have taken us through enormous change, including becoming a national cooperative bank. We've put more emphasis on listening to team members, creating opportunities for people to build careers here and making sure our culture evolves with our business. In a labour market where people are thinking carefully about where they work and how they grow, these things matter.”

Tru has also expanded how it makes opportunities available. In 2026, it welcomed 30 student interns from 12 universities and colleges, its largest cohort to date. Since 2023, its Financial Advisor Development Program has supported 180 employees, with 49 promoted after completing the program.

“Cooperative banking is built on the idea that the people who contribute to an organization, including our members, communities and employees, should share in its success,” says Shelley Besse, Chief Cooperative Banking Officer at Tru Cooperative Bank.“As we expand nationally, we want to show that a member-owned financial institution can grow without losing sight of the people it serves. A big part of that is creating a place where employees can contribute, grow their careers and feel they have a stake in where the organization is going.”

To learn more about the Canada's Most AdmiredTM Corporate Cultures visit:

About Tru Cooperative Bank, formerly First West Credit Union

Tru Cooperative Bank brings together the best of both worlds, combining the strength and stability of a leading Canadian financial institution, and the care and community leadership of a local cooperative. With nearly $21 billion in total assets and assets under administration, and more than 289,000 members, Tru Cooperative Bank offers clear, practical advice and modern banking that's designed to be digital when it should be, and personal when it matters.

Through its local brands - Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings, and Enderby & District Financial - Tru Cooperative Bank has contributed more than $44 million back to local communities while cultivating a nationally-recognized culture shaped by courageous leadership, authentic connection and collective strength. Learn more at trucooperativebank.ca and see how we're creating a future where everyone can flourish.

About Waterstone Human Capital

Waterstone Human Capital is North America's Culture IntelligenceTM firm. Through leadership strategy and AI-enabled Culture Intelligence, it helps organizations measure how they behave, connect it to performance, and make better decisions that produce stronger business outcomes.

Waterstone's services span executive search, professional recruitment, and leadership and advisory work across North America, and America's Most AdmiredTM and Canada's Most AdmiredTM programs are a benchmark for culture performance and leadership excellence. With more than 23 years of experience and proprietary Culture Intelligence data, Waterstone helps leaders build organizations that accelerate profitability and create lasting competitive advantage.

For more information, please visit waterstonehc.com or canadasmostadmired.com

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Employee collaboration at Tru Cooperative Bank

CONTACT: Josh Juhlke Tru Cooperative Bank 4163605967...