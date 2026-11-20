(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) today announced it will host a joint stakeholder update call regarding the recently executed definitive Merger Agreement with TYTL Corp. and the proposed merger contemplated thereby on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Nick Liuzza, Chief Executive Officer of Beeline, and Brendan Reilly, Co-founder and President of TYTL Corp, who will discuss the proposed merger and the parties' vision for the combined company if the merger closes. Call Details:

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A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

Webcast URL:

For additional details about the Merger Agreement and the proposed merger contemplated thereby, see the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 19, 2026.

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products.

About TYTL Corp.

TYTL Corp. is a blockchain-enabled technology company focused on bringing innovation to the residential real estate and capital markets through tokenized real estate and digital securities. Designed for homeowners and built for institutional investors, TYTL has developed a proprietary real estate valuation, securitization, and tokenization platform that purchases residential home equity from homeowners through a simple transaction that creates no debt or monthly payment obligations. The acquired home equity is transformed into a Regulation D-compliant digital security, leveraging blockchain technology to enable the tokenization of real estate assets, enhance transparency, improve transaction efficiency, and create new opportunities for institutional participation in residential real estate investments.

The communications contained herein are not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, a solicitation of proxies or a recommendation on how to vote on any matter.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

SECURITY HOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATED TO THE SOLICITATION OF PROXIES BY BEELINE FROM ITS STOCKHOLDERS AT THE SPECIAL MEETING OF BEELINE'S STOCKHOLDERS TO BE CALLED TO CONSIDER AND VOTE ON THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER AGREEMENT WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION, INCLUDING INFORMATION RELATING TO THE PARTICIPANTS IN SUCH PROXY SOLICITATION. WHEN COMPLETED, A DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND A FORM OF PROXY (OR NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY THEREOF) WILL BE MAILED TO STOCKHOLDERS OF BEELINE AND WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE AT THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION'S WEBSITE AT.

Participants in the Solicitation

Beeline and each of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement. Information about Beeline's directors and executive officers is included in Beeline's definitive proxy statement with respect to Beeline's 2026 annual meeting of its stockholders which was filed with the SEC on June 29, 2026. Additional information regarding these persons and their interests in the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement will be included in the proxy statement for the special meeting of Beeline's stockholders when it is filed with the SEC. These documents can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated above.

No Offer or Solicitation

The communications contained herein relate to the proposed Merger between Beeline and TYTL. Such communications do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such other jurisdiction.

Contacts:

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