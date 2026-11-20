MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PCCA Ranks #11 Among Houston Midsize Employers and Earns USA TODAY Top Workplaces and Other National Honors

Houston, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Houston Chronicle has named PCCA a 2026 Top Workplace. PCCA ranked #11 among the 61 Houston-area midsize companies recognized this year, marking its 13th year earning the Top Workplace distinction. PCCA was also named a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces winner earlier this year.

The awards are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential, third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. The survey measures the employee experience, including whether employees feel respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute. There are no subjective elements to the process.

“This recognition belongs to our team members, whose care, commitment and collaboration make PCCA a special place to work,” PCCA CEO Gus Bassani, PharmD, said.“Every day, they support one another and the pharmacy professionals we serve, helping advance our shared purpose of making a difference in patients' lives through personalized medicine. Their feedback makes these honors especially meaningful and helps us understand how we can continue to grow as an organization.”

The same Energage Workplace Survey feedback that earned PCCA its USA TODAY Top Workplaces recognition also led to additional national honors. PCCA received Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards in eight categories: Leadership, Innovation, Compensation & Benefits, Work-Life Flexibility, Purpose & Values, Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development. The company also received the Top Workplaces Healthcare Industry Award.

PCCA ranked #39 in the 2026 Remote Work Top Workplaces awards, placing among only 156 organizations nationwide with 150–499 employees. The award recognizes companies that create a standout employee experience in a remote environment and are committed to hiring remote workers in the future. PCCA was also named a 2027 Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers winner, one of only 124 organizations nationwide with 150–499 employees to be recognized. That award honors companies that prioritize the needs, contributions and workplace experience of their frontline staff.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Energage CEO Eric Rubino.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The complete 2026 Houston Top Workplaces rankings were published in the Houston Chronicle's Top Workplaces insert on Sunday, November 8. The 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplaces national rankings were published on April 9.

About PCCA

PCCA supports the creation of personalized medicine and innovative products that make a difference in patients' lives. As a complete resource for independent compounding pharmacies and health systems, PCCA provides high-quality products, education and support to more than 3,000 pharmacy members throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and other countries around the world. Incorporated in 1981 by a network of pharmacists, PCCA has supported pharmacy compounding for more than 45 years. Learn more about PCCA at . Discover more about PCCA job opportunities at /careers.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.

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Houston Chronicle Names PCCA a 2026 Top Workplace

CONTACT: Kim Speairs, APR, MBA PCCA 817-729-5064...