MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elon Musk posted it hours after voters turned against AI data centers across the country. James Altucher's latest free presentation explains what Musk means.

Washington, D.C., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 3, AI data centers had a terrible night at the ballot box.

Voters in 10 states got to weigh in on new data centers in their towns. By the next afternoon, the results were clear. In 44 out of 45 local votes that had been counted, voters chose to limit data centers, according to the tracker Data Centers on the Ballot. And most of those votes weren't close.

The message was hard to miss. Towns want a say in where these giant facilities go, and who pays for the power they burn.

The next day, Elon Musk weighed in on X with one line:“Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now.”

The Fight Moved From Town Halls to Ballots

AI used to feel like software. You type a question. An answer pops out.

But behind every answer is a building packed with machines, and those buildings need land, water and staggering amounts of electricity. More and more communities are saying no.

Altucher saw the backlash building long before Election Day.“Lawmakers across 30 states have filed over 300 bills to slow these projects down,” he says.“Local communities have killed $98 billion in proposed builds.”

Now voters have joined the fight directly.

The Place No One Can Vote On

Musk's answer is to take the computers off the map entirely.

Altucher points to a SpaceX filing with the FCC that lays out plans for one million satellites. And these aren't ordinary satellites. “These are full blown AI data centers,” Altucher says.“That can power themselves in orbit. With nothing but the sun.”

That changes the fight.“Elon just went where the power is limitless. Space,” Altucher says.“Where there's no blackouts. No zoning boards. No town that can tell him no...”

In orbit, he says,“There will be no permitting issues... There will be no complaints from locals...”

Building data centers in space comes with huge challenges of its own: launch costs, radiation, repairs and moving data back to Earth. But after Nov. 3, the alternative on the ground looks a lot harder than it did a year ago.

Why the Stakes Are So High

The fight over where to put AI isn't small. Altucher calls AI“a $25 Trillion Dollar Per year opportunity.” That's his projection, not money being earned today. But it explains why the battle over power and land has turned so fierce.

Every data center is a claim on electricity, chips, cooling and the networks that tie them together. Whoever supplies those pieces stands to matter, no matter where the computers end up.

The Piece Musk Doesn't Make Himself

That's where Altucher's presentation goes next.

Musk has the rockets, the satellites and the AI. But Altucher says one part of the orbital plan still comes from outside.“Elon built the brain,” he says.“But he did not build the nervous system.”

That nervous system is the technology that moves data between satellites and back down to Earth. Altucher believes one small supplier provides a key piece of it, and his presentation explains why he's watching it.

Voters just made building AI on the ground harder. Musk says space is looking pretty appealing. Altucher says the real story is who supplies what it takes to get there.

About This Presentation

In Musk Millionaires, James Altucher explains why the backlash against AI data centers is pushing attention toward Elon Musk's plan to put computing in orbit. The free presentation walks through the SpaceX filing behind it and the overlooked supplier Altucher believes the plan depends on. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher has spent three decades at the highest levels of Wall Street. He has managed hedge funds, built his own AI trading algorithms and raised more than $100 million for a venture capital firm. He wrote about NVIDIA in 2008 and SpaceX in 2012, years before either became a mainstream investment. Investors may recognize him from CNBC, Fox Business or The Wall Street Journal.

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